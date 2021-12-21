Kristof announces he has filed paperwork to run for governor in Oregon

Former New York Times Columnist Nicholas Kristof announced on Monday that he filed paperwork to run for governor of Oregon, making his bid for chief of the Beaver State official.

Kristof revealed in a tweet that he filed paperwork to run in Oregon’s gubernatorial race as a Democrat earlier that day. The former columnist launched his campaign for the position in October, nearly two weeks after announcing his departure from the Times, but Monday’s filing makes the bid official.

“I've just officially filed as a Democratic candidate for governor for 2022 because I've spent a lifetime standing up for people whom governments have left behind, giving a voice to those whom the political class ignores, and shining a light on the toughest problems we face, no matter the odds, no matter who stands in the way,” Krisof said in a video posted to Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a message accompanying the video, Kristof said his campaign “can build an Oregon that leaves no one behind, tackles the climate crisis that impacts our state every day, and creates a fairer economy that works for everyone.”

In a separate tweet on Monday, Kristof solicited donations from his followers, writing “I’m new to running for office, so I can’t build a campaign without grassroots support.”

But in order to do that, I need your support.



I’m new to running for office, so I can’t build a campaign without grassroots support. I’ll greatly appreciate if you support our campaign here:https://t.co/hJxVpmamd5 — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) December 20, 2021

Kristof, a native Oregonian who relocated to his family’s farm in Yamhill, southeast of Portland, a few years ago, will face off against a number of Democratic contenders in the primary. Whoever wins the general election will succeed Gov. Kate Brown Kate BrownOregon governor to call special session to approve renter protections Less than 2 percent of philanthropy goes toward our biggest threat — climate change BBB threatens the role of parents in raising — and educating — children MORE (D), who is barred from running again because of term limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

House Speaker Tina Kotek (D), state Treasurer Tobian Read (D) and former state Sen. Betsy Johnson (D), who resigned from her seat this month to focus on the gubernatorial bid, are also running for the party’s nomination.

In his October campaign announcement, Kristof suggested that he was running to address problems Oregonians face that previous leaders have failed to tackle.

“I have never run for political office in my life, but I have spent a lifetime shining a light in the darkest corners of the globe,” Kristof said in a video announcing his campaign.

“Nothing will change until we stop moving politicians up the career ladder year after year, even though they refuse to step up to the problems Oregon faces,” he added.