Michigan Republican John James 'strongly considering' House run

Michigan Republican John James is “strongly considering” launching a House run next year, a source familiar with his thinking said shortly after the adoption of a new congressional map for the state.

The source confirmed to The Hill that James, who was the GOP’s Senate nominee in Michigan in 2018 and 2020, is considering launching a campaign in the new 10th District. The seat is expected to be highly competitive, containing portions of the swing counties of Oakland and Macomb.

The news comes just after Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission adopted new lines for the 13 congressional districts following the results of the 2020 census.

There is no firm timeline for James to make a decision, but an announcement could come by the end of January. James’s consideration of a House bid was first reported by The Detroit News.

Should James launch a campaign, he could be entering a crowded primary. Former Rep. Mike Bishop (R), Oakland County GOP Chairman Rocky Raczkowski and former House candidates Lena Epstein and Eric Esshaki are reportedly eyeing bids.

He could be boosted in a nominating contest by his ties to former President Trump Donald TrumpNews networks see major viewership drop in 2021 Man who told Biden 'let's go Brandon' goes on Bannon's podcast, touts Trump Democrats should make Social Security a top issue in the midterms — here's how and why MORE, who endorsed him in 2020. However, it’s unclear if Trump plans on getting involved in the House race.

The Democratic field for the seat is also unsettled. Both Reps. Haley Stevens Haley Maria StevensBiden, top officials spread out to promote infrastructure package WHIP LIST: How House Democrats, Republicans say they'll vote on infrastructure bill Katie Hill launches effort to protect Democratic majority in House MORE and Rep. Andy Levin Andrew (Andy) LevinMcCarthy delays swift passage of spending plan with record-breaking floor speech Biden, top officials spread out to promote infrastructure package Jailed American journalist freed from Myanmar arrives in New York MORE are expected to run in the 11th Congressional District.

Republicans have been bullish about James’s electoral future since his first Senate run in 2018, arguing he has an appealing biography.

James, a 39-year-old Black Army veteran and businessman, first ran in 2018 to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowUpdated reconciliation text includes electric vehicle tax credit opposed by Manchin Stabenow calls for expansion of school mental health services The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Uber - New vaccine mandate in NYC; Biden-Putin showdown MORE (D), ultimately losing by a better-than-expected 6 points. He then ran again in 2020 against Sen. Gary Peters Gary PetersOfficials point to Apache vulnerability in urging passage of cyber incident reporting bill US concerns grow over potential Russian cyber targeting of Ukraine amid troop buildup NAACP head to push senators, White House for action on voting rights MORE (D), losing by under 2 points — a narrower margin than former President Trump lost the state by in November.

Since his 2020 defeat, James has looked to keep his name atop voters’ minds by launching his Mission First, People Always PAC and filling in to host a popular conservative radio show on a part time basis.

Earlier this year, James was also courted by the Republican Governors Association to run against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerDefense seeks dismissal of indictment in Whitmer kidnapping plot case Chris Christie tries again Governors grapple with vaccine mandates ahead of midterms MORE (D) in the midterms.