Trump warns Alaska GOP governor he'll revoke endorsement if he backs Murkowski

Former President Trump Donald TrumpNews networks see major viewership drop in 2021 Man who told Biden 'let's go Brandon' goes on Bannon's podcast, touts Trump Democrats should make Social Security a top issue in the midterms — here's how and why MORE on Tuesday endorsed Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s (R) reelection bid, but only on the condition that Dunleavy doesn’t back Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiConservative women's group backing Murkowski challenger Does anyone like Congress anymore? Senators reach deal on framework for reauthorizing Violence Against Women Act MORE (R-Alaska) in 2022.

“Alaska needs Mike Dunleavy as Governor now more than ever,” Trump said in a statement. “He has my Complete and Total Endorsement but, this endorsement is subject to his non-endorsement of Senator Lisa Murkowski who has been very bad for Alaska.”

“In other words, if Mike endorses her, which is his prerogative, my endorsement of him is null and void, and of no further force or effect!” Trump added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has vowed political revenge on Murkowski ever since she voted earlier this year to convict the former president on an impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.

Of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict the former president, Murkowski is the only one facing reelection in 2022. Trump has already endorsed one of Murkowski’s primary opponents, former Alaska Department of Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka.

While only one other Republican has jumped into the race for Alaska governor, a ballot measure approved by voters last year means that Dunleavy will face an open primary in 2022, pitting him against candidates from all parties. One other Republican, state Rep. Christopher Kurka, has jumped into the race for governor.

The top four voter-getters in the primary will advance to the general election, which will be decided by ranked-choice voting.