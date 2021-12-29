Spanberger, one of most vulnerable House Dems, announces she'll run in redrawn Virginia district

Rep. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerVirginia Supreme Court approves new lines for key swing districts Biden setbacks rattle Democrats facing tough elections Pelosi faces pushback over stock trade defense MORE (D) announced on Wednesday that she will seek reelection in Virginia’s newly redrawn 7th District after the commonwealth’s Supreme Court approved a new political map that substantially changes her current one.

Spanberger represents one of the most competitive districts in the country and was always expected to face a fierce challenge in 2022. The new congressional map approved on Tuesday, however, shifts her district north, away from the Richmond suburbs where she has her strongest support.

In a statement, Spanberger acknowledged the changes to her district, saying that she looks “forward to earning the support of new constituents as I campaign for re-election across Virginia’s Seventh District.”

“Nearly 200,000 Virginians in the new Seventh District have already been my constituents under the current district lines, and I look forward to continuing my service representing them as well as my future constituents,” she said.

Read my full statement below: pic.twitter.com/vZrIdRdpUw — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerVA07) December 29, 2021

Even before the new maps were approved, a long list of Republicans had announced plans to run in the 7th District next year.

It’s unclear how the new political lines will affect the GOP field. One candidate, state Sen. Bryce Reeves, who had initially planned to run in the 7th District before announcing a bid in Virginia’s 10th, said on Tuesday that he now plans to run in the 7th given the new maps.

“Upon seeing the final maps released by the [Supreme Court of Virginia], I am reiterating my commitment to run in my home district,” he said. “The 7th District is my home, my small business is located here and I have proudly represented much of it as state senator in Spotsylvania, Orange and Culpeper counties, as well as the city of Fredericksburg.”

Spanberger is one of 70 House Democrats being targeted by the National Republican Congressional Committee in 2022. The GOP needs to flip just five seats to recapture the majority in the lower chamber.