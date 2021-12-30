GOP candidate Keeney drops out of race for Spanberger seat after redistricting

Republican Taylor Keeney, who had hoped to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerSpanberger, one of most vulnerable House Dems, announces she'll run in redrawn Virginia district Virginia Supreme Court approves new lines for key swing districts Biden setbacks rattle Democrats facing tough elections MORE (D) in 2022, ended her campaign on Thursday after the Virginia Supreme Court approved a new congressional map that shifts the commonwealth’s 7th District away from her home.

Keeney, who lives in Goochland, said in a Thursday statement that the new map places her home in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, which is currently represented by Rep. Bob Good (R).

“With the final maps issued by the Virginia Supreme Court, Goochland is now in the 5th Congressional District,” she said. “I am a big believer that you should run where you live. And so, I will not be continuing my campaign for Congress in the 7th District and do not intend to run in the 5th District against Congressman Bob Good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Virginia’s 7th District has been substantially reshaped under the new maps, though it remains one of the most competitive in the country. Spanberger announced on Wednesday that she would seek reelection there next year.

Even before the new maps were approved, a long list of Republicans had announced plans to run in the 7th District next year.

But with the new political lines, it’s unclear which Republicans will stay in the race. One candidate, state Sen. Bryce Reeves, who had initially planned to run against Spanberger before announcing a bid in Virginia’s 10th, said this week that he will now run in the new 7th District.

Spanberger is among House Republicans’ top targets of the 2022 midterm election cycle. The GOP needs to pick up just five seats next year to recapture control of the lower chamber.