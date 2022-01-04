Stefanik backs Timken's Ohio run in first Senate endorsement of cycle

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikMore appropriate nominees for 'Person of The Year' Photos of the Year Brian Williams says biggest worry is 'for my country' in final signoff for MSNBC MORE (R-N.Y.) endorsed Ohio Senate candidate Jane Timken on Tuesday, marking her first Senate endorsement of the cycle.

"I’m thrilled to endorse Jane Timken because she is a true America First fighter with a proven record of taking it to the establishment and delivering for the Conservative agenda,” Stefanik said in a statement.

Stefanik's endorsement of Timken is a part of the congresswoman's Elevate PAC efforts, aiming to elect more Republican women to Congress.

Stefanik tied Timken to former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump blasts 'low-life Twitter' after Greene's account suspended Garland to speak on DOJ's Jan. 6 prosecutions Wednesday: report Overnight Defense & National Security — Nuclear states say no winners in global war MORE in her endorsement.

“Jane was a crucial team member in President Trump's fight to Make America Great Again, and I'm confident she is the strongest candidate to carry that America First torch and defeat Democrats’ Socialist agenda in November," Stefanik said.

Many of the candidates in the state's crowded Republican Senate primary have sought to link themselves closely to Trump, who has not made an endorsement in the race.

The field includes Timken, businessman Bernie Moreno, former Ohio state Treasurer Josh Mandel, author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance, investment banker Mike Gibbons and state Sen. Matt Dolan.