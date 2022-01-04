Trump to attend fundraiser for midterm candidates

Former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump blasts 'low-life Twitter' after Greene's account suspended Garland to speak on DOJ's Jan. 6 prosecutions Wednesday: report Overnight Defense & National Security — Nuclear states say no winners in global war MORE is set to attend a fundraiser next month to boost some of his endorsed midterm candidates as he ramps up his involvement in the 2022 elections.

Make America Great Again, Again!, the nation’s top pro-Trump super PAC, is hosting a candidate forum and fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Feb. 23, according to an invitation to the event that was obtained by The Hill. The event will feature both Trump and a “select group” of 2022 candidates he’s endorsed.

Among the other high-profile Republicans attending are the super PAC’s chairwoman, Pam Bondi; national finance chair, Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly GuilfoyleKimberly Guilfoyle engaged to Trump Jr. 'Stop the Steal' organizer testified to House panel about contact with GOP reps in lead-up to Jan. 6 The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Charter Communications - Manchin not ready yet; Meadows texts unveiled MORE; and board members Matt Whitaker Matthew G WhitakerEx-federal prosecutor: 'Thank God' Whitaker is gone, Barr will bring 'integrity' back to DOJ GOP pollster says Dems are relitigating 2016 election with investigations of Trump Former senior FBI official calls Whitaker hearing ‘disgraceful’ MORE and Ric Grenell.

It was not immediately clear which candidates would be in attendance, though the invitation said a list of names would be “distributed soon.”

Tickets to the dinner portion of the fundraiser will be $3,000 per person or $5,000 per couple, but those who donate $125,000 will be able to attend all of the day’s events “plus a photo and a private dinner with President Trump.”

The fundraiser was first reported by Politico.

The news comes as Trump and his allies ramp up their activities to also include policy summits and campaign rallies throughout 2022. Trump’s PACs have also garnered over $100 million, forecasting heavy involvement by the former president in the midterms.

Trump has already endorsed several candidates in the midterms, including challengers to House and Senate incumbents who backed his impeachment after the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.