Elder decides not to challenge Newsom

Conservative talk show host Larry Elder announced Tuesday he will not be challenging current California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomHillicon Valley — GOP leader criticizes Twitter over Greene ban Nunes formally resigns from Congress Chicago's 797 homicides in 2021 highest in 25 years, most of any US city MORE (D) in 2022.

Elder was the top challenger in a failed recall election against Newsom in 2021, with two-thirds of the state rejecting the effort.

"I ran for governor because I wanted to make a difference," Elder said in his announcement, NBC Los Angeles reported.

“While I may not know what the future holds for me politically, our campaign's ability to attract millions of votes and millions of dollars in a very short time demonstrates we have a message that resonates with Americans, and I believe we can put that to good use,” Elder added.

Instead of running for governor, Elder announced the formation of a new political action committee called Elder for America.

The group “will engage in public education campaigns, direct voter contact, and fundraising to help Republicans win key seats in the House and Senate, and effect public policy on the local level.”

Newsom faced recall efforts after some in the state were frustrated with his strict COVID-19 measures.

It is unclear who will be the top Republican contender to step up and challenge the governor in the blue state in 2022.