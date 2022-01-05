Ohio Democrats announce gubernatorial running mates

A pair of Ohio Democrats hoping to challenge Gov. Mike DeWine Mike DeWineOhio governor signs 'born-alive' abortion measure into law Ohio governor orders probe into whether 'scam' football school committed crimes Ohio governor mobilizes National Guard to assist health care workers MORE (R) in November announced their gubernatorial running mates on Wednesday ahead of the party primaries in the swing state.

Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announced that Cheryl Stephens, a council member in Cuyahoga County, as her choice for lieutenant governor, and former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced state Sen. Teresa Fedor as his running mate.

“Cheryl and I come from different communities in different parts of the state, but we both know this: Ohio deserves better,” Whaley said of her pick.

Whaley would be the first woman elected governor in Ohio, while Stephens would be the first Black female lieutenant governor, according to The Associated Press.

“I'm thrilled to announce my running mate and candidate for Lieutenant Governor, @teresa_fedor. I know she'll bring the change we need to Ohio,” Cranley said of his pick.

Fedor has been active in Ohio’s Senate, where she has spoken out for abortion rights, the AP noted.

Republicans immediately panned the choices.

“Whaley and Cranley’s running mates have little chance of inspiring working families who have borne the brunt of Democrats’ mounting crime crisis and record of failure,” Republican National Committee spokesman Dan Lusheck said.

Democrats are looking to overthrow DeWine, who is also being challenged within his own party.

Former Republican Rep. Jim Renacci and Ohio farmer Joe Blystone are both running primary campaigns against DeWine.