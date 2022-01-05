GOP-aligned Congressional Leadership Fund unveils first midterm endorsements

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), the top GOP outside group supporting Republican House candidates, released its first slate of 2022 midterm endorsements Wednesday.

The CLF, which is closely tied to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyCheney: Republicans who stuck by Trump 'will not be judged well by history' Twitter's Marjorie Taylor Greene ban fuels GOP attacks on 'Big Tech' Democrats' loose talk of 'disqualification' still dangerous MORE (R-Calif.), made the endorsements through its Trailblazers Fund. The new slate of endorsements was just the second in its history, after endorsing now-Rep. Julia Letlow (R-La.) in a special election last year.

The endorsements Wednesday are for 11 Republicans running for seats that are open, controlled by Democrats or newly created under the redistricting process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidates are Juan Ciscomani in Arizona, Esther Joy King in Illinois, Amanda Adkins in Kansas, former Rep. Bruce Poliquin Bruce Lee PoliquinEleven interesting races to watch in 2022 Maine Republican announces bid to return to Congress Trump battle with Fox News revived by Arizona projection MORE in Maine, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Ryan Keith ZinkeTrump's relocation of the Bureau of Land Management was part of a familiar Republican playbook Watchdog: Trump official boosted former employer in Interior committee membership Overnight Energy & Environment — Biden makes return to pre-Trump national monument boundaries official MORE in Montana, Tom Kean Jr. in New Jersey, Morgan Luttrell in Texas, Monica De La Cruz in Texas, Wesley Hunt in Texas, Jen Kiggans in Virginia and Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin.

“We need 5 seats to take back the House Majority and these trailblazers are the first that will get the job done,” CLF President Dan Conston said in a statement. “Each of these 11 candidates have demonstrated they have exactly what it takes to earn the trust of voters and win in November.”

The CLF first created the Trailblazer Fund, its hard-dollar arm, last year so it could endorse candidates and provide funds directly to them.

The CLF said more endorsements under the fund would be “announced in the coming months.”

Republicans are increasingly bullish that they will be able to take back the House later this year. Besides needing to flip only a handful of seats, Republicans are also buoyed by low approval ratings for President Biden Joe BidenOvernight Energy & Environment — Manchin raises hopes on climate spending Missouri state GOP lawmaker resigns for Florida consulting job Joe Manchin stood up for West Virginia values MORE and the historical trend that the party in the White House typically loses seats in the first midterm of a new administration.