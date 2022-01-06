Vulnerable House Democrat announces reelection bid on anniversary of Jan. 6

Rep. Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaVirginia Supreme Court approves new lines for key swing districts Proposed Virginia maps put rising-star House Democrats at risk Abortion rights group endorsing 12 House Democrats MORE (D-Va.) announced on Thursday that she is running for reelection in Virginia's newly redrawn 2nd Congressional District.

Luria, a Navy veteran who sits on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, made the announcement at 1:46 p.m., marking the moment a year ago she evacuated from her Capitol office as the building came under attack.

"On the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, I recommit to uphold my oath to 'support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic,'" Luria said in a statement. "Our nation is at a crossroads where as Americans, we must defend our democracy against forces that seek its destruction."

The announcement comes after Virginia's Supreme Court voted to approve the state's new congressional map. Luria's 2nd District saw major changes, losing portions of Norfolk, Hampton, Williamsburg, James City County and York County. Meanwhile, parts of Chesapeake, Suffolk and Isle of Wight County were added to the district, which could give an advantage to Republicans.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the district as a "toss-up." So far, five Republicans have lined up to challenge Luria.

Luria is not the only vulnerable Virginia Democrat that has had to deal with redistricting changes. Rep. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis Spanberger'Trump in heels' Amanda Chase discontinues congressional run after redistricting GOP candidate Keeney drops out of race for Spanberger seat after redistricting Spanberger, one of most vulnerable House Dems, announces she'll run in redrawn Virginia district MORE (D-Va.) announced last week that she was running for reelection in the 7th District after it was redrawn to no longer includes various Richmond-area suburbs that previously made up her base. The district now instead extends from Caroline County to Madison County, including Fredericksburg and Dale City. Many of the Richmond-area suburbs that used to be in the 7th District are now in the 1st.