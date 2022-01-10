GOP Rep. Andy Barr reports $2M in cash ahead of 2022 election

Republican Rep. Andy Barr Andy BarrHouse passes bill to fight valvular heart disease, honor GOP lawmaker's late wife The IMF has lost its way Republicans press Biden administration to maintain sanctions against Taliban MORE (Ky.) plans to report nearly $2 million in his campaign account amid speculation that he could be looking to run for Senate or governor of Kentucky.

Barr had $1.9 million in cash on hand at the end of December, a record number for his campaign in an off-year cycle. His team plans to report the figure in filings later this month.

The GOP lawmaker, who was elected to a fifth term in the House in November, raised $538,282 in the final three months of 2021, his biggest quarterly haul ever.

The nearly $2 million puts Barr in the top 15 percent for House Republican incumbents across the country for cash on hand ahead of the 2022 midterms.

“These fundraising numbers prove that Congressman Barr will be a formidable candidate in any race,” Alex Bellizzi, spokesman for Andy Barr for Congress, said.

“Congressman Barr is a champion for Kentucky families, small businesses, veterans and signature industries such as auto manufacturing, bourbon and horse racing. He looks forward to continuing his work to defend freedom over Socialism, defeat devastating tax hikes and oppose radical government overreaches,” Bellizzi added.

The 6th Congressional District Barr represents has historically been the most notable swing district in Kentucky, with the representative winning by only three points in 2018. However, a recent redistricting proposal could strengthen Republicans hold in the district, if approved, by taking out one of the most Democratic areas on the map.

Barr currently has one primary challenger and three Democrats vying to replace him.

Barr has served in the House since 2013. He is a single father to two young daughters after his wife died suddenly in 2020 due to a heart condition.

The Kentucky Republican has been rumored to be looking at a potential Senate or gubernatorial bid. Some have speculated that Barr could challenge Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulDemocrats look to diversify ranks in bid to keep Senate Twitter's Marjorie Taylor Greene ban fuels GOP attacks on 'Big Tech' Hillicon Valley — GOP leader criticizes Twitter over Greene ban MORE (R-Ky.) for his seat in 2022, and Barr's team has previously not ruled out a possible Senate bid.

However, a source close to Barr told The Hill that is unlikely. The person, who is familiar with the situation, said Barr could be evaluating statewide campaign options, but is not looking to challenge Paul.

Kentucky is currently led by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who will be up for reelection in 2023.