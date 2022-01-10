New Hampshire state Senate president to challenge Hassan

New Hampshire state Senate President Chuck Morse will challenge incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanSchumer vows Senate rules change vote by Jan. 17 if GOP blocks voting rights Biden, lawmakers mourn Harry Reid The 10 races that will decide the Senate majority MORE (D-N.H.), marking the latest sign that the GOP Senate primary in the Granite State is solidifying.

Morse broke the news to WMUR in Manchester, N.H., on Sunday, saying that he will release specific policy positions later this month.

"I obviously believe that I have what it takes to win a statewide race in the state of New Hampshire,” Morse told the New Hampshire news outlet. ”I honestly believe that I’ve done a good job in New Hampshire on reducing taxes and growing the economy. Compare that to Washington."

Morse is only the second Republican to challenge Hassan, following retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc. Londonderry, N.H., Town Manager Kevin Smith is widely expected to jump into the primary in the next several weeks.

New Hampshire's Senate race has become one of the more closely watched Senate races of the cycle. National Republicans were dealt a major blow after they failed to recruit the state's incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu Chris SununuNew Hampshire Republicans advance map with substantially redrawn districts New Hampshire secretary of state, guardian of primary, to retire The 10 races that will decide the Senate majority MORE (R) to run for the seat. Instead, Sununu will run for reelection in a race that is expected to be more favorable to Republicans.

Hassan, on the other hand, is proving to be a formidable Senate incumbent. Her reelection campaign has already raised $14.4 million.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates New Hampshire's Senate race as "lean Democratic."

The New Hampshire Democratic Party released a statement on Sunday reacting to Morse's announcement, claiming the GOP primary will be "messy and divisive."

"Chuck Morse is an anti-choice, anti-education politician who has championed extreme legislation like an abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest, and fatal fetal anomaly, as well as school vouchers that raise property taxes," said party chair Ray Buckley. "Republicans are going to spend the next eight months embroiled in a race to the far right that will seriously damage whoever emerges as their nominee.”