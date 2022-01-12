Senate GOP campaign arm raises $28.6 million in last quarter of 2021

Senate Republicans’ campaign arm raked in nearly $28.6 million in the final quarter of 2021, bringing its total for the year to $104.8 million.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) finished 2021 with $32.7 million in the bank, a hefty sum as the GOP looks to flip the Senate in this year’s midterm elections. Its quarter haul marked a record for one three-month span in an off-year by either the NRSC or the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), its Democratic counterpart.

Roughly 443,000 donors gave to the NRSC in 2021, including almost 170,000 first-time donors.

“This NRSC team has smashed fundraising records all cycle, and we have [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerClyburn on updating election law: 'What is true today was not true then' Biden eulogizes Reid as a fighter 'for the America we all love' Like it or not, all roads forward for Democrats go through Joe Manchin MORE [D-N.Y.] and the radical Senate Democrats to thank,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the NRSC’s chairman.

“Senate Democrats are focused on abolishing the filibuster, eliminating voter ID requirements, and reckless spending sprees instead of securing the border, fixing the supply chain, and lowering the cost of everyday goods for American families. Voters are rejecting the Democrats’ extreme agenda and are turning to Republicans because we are the party of solutions and will fight to ensure their success. Senate Republicans will win this November, and we are ready to fix the disaster the Democrats have created.”

The DSCC has not yet released its final fundraising numbers for the last quarter of 2021, but it finished November with just over $18.2 million in the bank.

The NRSC’s fundraising news comes as the GOP is growing increasingly confident that it is poised to retake the Senate, which is split 50-50.

Midterm elections during the first term of a new administration typically favor the party that’s out of power and Republicans must net just one seat to win control.

Republicans are targeting Democratic senators in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire. Meanwhile, the GOP is defending open seats in Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania as well as Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonBooker endorses Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race Johnson, Thune signal GOP's rising confidence Senate Democrats release first TV attack ad against Johnson in Wisconsin MORE’s seat in Wisconsin.

Overall, Republicans are defending 20 seats to Democrats’ 14.