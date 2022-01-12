JD Vance raises more than $1 million in second fundraising quarter for Ohio Senate bid

Ohio Senate candidate J. D. Vance announced on Wednesday that he raised more than $1 million in the second quarter of his campaign, a smaller amount than he raised in his first three months.

According to Vance’s campaign, small donors — those who gave contributions of $250 or less — made up 90 percent of the latest quarter’s donors. The campaign also saw a rise of 4,610 new donors from the prior quarter.

"It is humbling to know that Ohioans truly believe in my campaign and that so many are willing to contribute to our shared vision for Ohio,” Vance, who is running as a Republican, said in a statement. “Ohioans are sick and tired of establishment politicians selling them cheap talking points and forgetting about them once they’ve made new friends in Washington."

Still, it’s a smaller haul than the amount of money he raised in the first three months of his campaign, $1.75 million. It is also close to a third of the $2.9 million that Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanCapitol security officials developing program to identify 'insider threats' from police Capitol Police intelligence official says leadership was warned of potential for violence days before Jan. 6 Eleven interesting races to watch in 2022 MORE (D-Ohio) earlier this month reported raising for his own Senate campaign in the last quarter of 2021.

The announcement comes amid a packed Republican primary for the Ohio Senate seat, which also includes former Ohio state Treasurer Josh Mandel, former GOP chair Jane Timken, state Sen. Matt Dolan, investment banker Mike Gibbons and businessman Bernie Moreno.

Former President Trump Donald TrumpMcConnell: Rounds 'told the truth' about 2020 election Abrams thanks Biden for Georgia speech, backs call for Senate rules change Kerik to sit for 'voluntary interview' with Jan. 6 panel, attorney says MORE has not endorsed a candidate yet for the Ohio Senate seat, which is currently held by Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanJohnson, Thune signal GOP's rising confidence For 2022, the Senate must work in a bipartisan manner to solve the American people's concerns Senate Minority Whip Thune, close McConnell ally, to run for reelection MORE (R-Ohio), who announced last year that he would not seek reelection. House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikUS looks to ward off Ukraine conflict in talks with Russia House GOP members introduce legislation targeting Russia over Ukraine Stefanik backs Timken's Ohio run in first Senate endorsement of cycle MORE (R-N.Y.) earlier this month said that she would was endorsing Timken.

Cook Political Report's latest Senate race ratings, as of November, rated the Ohio Senate seat as “lean Republican.”