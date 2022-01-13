Pennsylvania Republican David McCormick launches Senate campaign

Former hedge fund executive David McCormick officially launched his Senate campaign in Pennsylvania Thursday, joining an unsettled Republican primary field in a marquee race.

The announcement by McCormick, who recently left his job as CEO of Bridgewater Associates and previously served in the Treasury Department during the George W. Bush administration, shakes up a primary field that morphed into a free for all following erstwhile front-runner Sean Parnell’s withdrawal.

Mehmet Oz Mehmet OzMcCormick stepping down from hedge fund to consider Pennsylvania Senate bid Eleven interesting races to watch in 2022 2021's top political celebrity moments MORE, the talk show host and cardiothoracic surgeon, jumped into the race in late November, joining businessman Jeff Bartos and former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands, among others.

McCormick’s entry had long been expected after Republicans inside and outside the state recruited him to join the race. The lobbying campaign started when Parnell suspended his bid in November after he faced domestic abuse allegations and lost custody of his children to his ex-wife.

McCormick, a first-time candidate who is largely untested, is expected to tout his experience growing up in western Pennsylvania, service in the military and time in the private sector. However, he is also expected to face attacks over having lived in Connecticut in recent years and accusations he oversaw the offshoring of jobs from the U.S. to places like China and India.

In a 30-second ad announcing his bid, McCormick hit on expected themes, promoting his service in the Iraq War and business acumen.

"I fought for freedom in Iraq and American capitalism, not socialism. And now I'm running for U.S. Senate to fight the woke mob hijacking America's future," McCormick said.

McCormick has also forecasted he will hew closely to policies championed by former President Trump Donald TrumpMcCarthy says he won't cooperate with 'illegitimate' Jan. 6 probe McEnany sits down with Jan. 6 investigators Hillicon Valley — YouTube takes some heat MORE.

Among those advising him are Hope Hicks Hope HicksMcCormick drawing support from Trump alumni ahead of Pennsylvania Senate bid Fauci on Fox's Jesse Watters: He 'should be fired on the spot' Christie says Trump, Meadows should have warned him of positive COVID-19 test MORE, who worked both on Trump's 2016 campaign and in his White House, and Stephen Miller Stephen MillerMcEnany sits down with Jan. 6 investigators Legal aid groups want little to no part of re-upped Remain in Mexico program Sunday show preview: Omicron surges, and Harris sits for extensive interview MORE and Cliff Sims, who were both high-profile staffers in the previous administration. Other Trump alumni, like former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne ConwayMcCormick drawing support from Trump alumni ahead of Pennsylvania Senate bid Christie says Trump, Meadows should have warned him of positive COVID-19 test Judge blocks Spicer, Vought bid to return to Naval Academy board MORE and former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sarah SandersHow Biden should sell his infrastructure bill Trump expected to resume rallies in June Andrew Giuliani planning run for New York governor MORE Sanders, are also supportive of McCormick’s run, a source familiar with the matter told The Hill last month.

McCormick has also surrounded himself with several veteran Pennsylvania politicos, including Christine Toretti, a Republican National Committee member from the state; David Urban, a lobbyist who also has ties to Trump; former Pennsylvania GOP Chairman Robert Gleason; lawyer Jim Schultz; and strategist Mike DeVanny.

For their parts, Oz and Sands have adopted much of the language of Trump and railed against mask and vaccine mandates and coronavirus-related school and business closures. Bartos, meanwhile, has leaned more heavily on his business experience.

While several candidates are expected to jostle for Trump's endorsement, it remains unclear if the former president will get involved in the race after Parnell, whom he had backed, dropped out.

McCormick’s opponents are already forecasting that they will try to go on the offense, with pro-Oz outside group American Leadership Action releasing an ad Thursday hitting McCormick over his old hedge fund’s ties to China and accusing him of getting “rich off us.”

Still, McCormick brings immense personal wealth to the race, with a source previously telling The Hill he’s willing to make “significant” investments of his own money into the campaign, allowing him the funds to rebut attacks.

The race in Pennsylvania to replace the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyMeet Washington's most ineffective senator: Joe Manchin Black women look to build upon gains in coming elections Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal MORE (R) is anticipated to be among the most competitive and expensive in the nation. The state is among the swingiest in the nation, backing Trump by a razor-thin margin in 2016 before flipping to President Biden Joe BidenBiden's nominee for Fed's No. 2 post says combating inflation top task Harris says she won't 'absolve' senators over voting rights push Obama backs Biden push on changing filibuster MORE last year by just more than 1 percentage point.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Rep. Conor Lamb, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Val Arkoosh and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta are running in the Democratic primary.

​Democrats pounced on the news of McCormick's entry into the race, touting it as an example of a GOP primary mired in chaos and infighting.

“McCormick’s announcement makes the chaotic, vicious and expensive GOP Senate primary in Pennsylvania even worse. McCormick’s Republican rivals are already calling him out as an outsourcer who sent Pennsylvania jobs to China, a Wall Street CEO who profited at the expense of working families and yet another carpetbagger with no real connection to the Commonwealth," said Patrick Burgwinkle, a spokesperson for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

"With attacks like these already flying, the GOP’s primary is sure to drain Republicans’ resources and demonstrate the deep flaws in every one of their candidates.”