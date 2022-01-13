Former Virginia House candidate becomes latest Republican to challenge Spanberger

Former Virginia House of Delegates candidate Gina Ciarcia jumped into the GOP primary in the commonwealth's seventh congressional district on Thursday, becoming the latest Republican to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerSenate Democrats introduce bill to ban stock trades in Congress Vulnerable House Democrat announces reelection bid on anniversary of Jan. 6 The Hill's 12:30 Report: Capitol Hill marks dark anniversary of Jan. 6 attacks MORE (D-Va.).

"Public service should be just that: service," Ciarcia said in a statement first released to The Hill. "Too often, nowadays, career politicians run for office to further amass power and line their pockets but forget that they work for their constituents and that it is their duty to serve their interests."

Ciarcia, who works as a school teacher, ran for Virginia's second state House district last year but was defeated by Democratic Del. Candi King (D).

She joins an already crowded Republican primary field eager to challenge Spanbeger in November. So far, state Sen. Bryce Reeves (R), Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, Derrick Anderson, John Castorani, and Gary Adkins have jumped into the intraparty contest.

Reeves, Anderson, and Castorani were among the Republicans who lined up to challenge Spanberger before her district was redrawn in the decennial redistricting process.

The newly redrawn district no longer includes various Richmond area suburbs that made up Spanberger's base and instead extends from Caroline County to Madison County, including Fredericksburg and Dale City. Many of the Richmond-area suburbs that used to be in the 7th District are now in the 1st.

The non-partisan Cook Political Report rates the seat as "lean Democratic."

Spanberger said late last month that she plans to run in the district.

“Nearly 200,000 Virginians in the new Seventh District have already been my constituents under the current district lines, and I look forward to continuing my service representing them as well as my future constituents,” she said.