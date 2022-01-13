Republican rep who voted to impeach Trump running for reelection

Rep. David Valadao David Goncalves ValadaoEach state's population center, visualized Jarring GOP divisions come back into spotlight Trump allies target Katko over infrastructure vote MORE (R-Calif.), one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump Donald TrumpMcCarthy says he won't cooperate with 'illegitimate' Jan. 6 probe McEnany sits down with Jan. 6 investigators Hillicon Valley — YouTube takes some heat MORE last year, announced on Wednesday that he would be running in California's newly drawn 22nd congressional district.

“I’ll continue to be an independent member of Congress who will stand up to the divisive partisanship in Washington D.C., get things done to grow our local economy, and deliver more water for our farmers and communities,” Valadao said in a statement. “I’m excited to earn the vote of old friends as well as new voters across Kern, Kings, and Tulare Counties.”

Valadao currently represents the 21st congressional district in California, which includes Kings County in addition to parts of Kern, Fresno and Tulare Counties.

The former president was impeached in the House last year for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Trump was eventually acquitted in the Senate.

Several House Republicans, including Reps. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerMcCarthy says he won't cooperate with 'illegitimate' Jan. 6 probe On The Trail: Retirements offer window into House Democratic mood House GOP members introduce legislation targeting Russia over Ukraine MORE (R-Ill.) and Anthony Gonzalez Anthony GonzalezOn The Trail: Retirements offer window into House Democratic mood Lessons learned from 1990s internet commerce regulation: First, do no harm GOP's Rice says he regrets Jan. 6 vote against Biden's election MORE (R-Ohio), who voted to impeach Trump announced last year that they would not be seeking re-election, indicating there is less room within the Republican Party for those who spoke out against the former president to continue their political careers.

However, the situation is different in the Senate. Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiNYT columnist floats Biden-Cheney ticket in 2024 Schumer, McConnell clash over filibuster amid voting rights push Trump rips GOP senator who called 2020 election 'fair' MORE (R-Alaska) — one of seven senators to vote to impeach Trump — announced she would be running for re-election last November.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chairman of the Senate GOP campaign arm, said in November he would help her reelection efforts despite the fact that Trump already endorsed her GOP primary challenger.

“You had said you're going to support all incumbents. And I'm just curious, does that include Lisa Murkowski, where the former president has endorsed a primary challenger? And when you say you support, does that mean you will financially support Lisa Murkowski and actually help run a campaign against a primary opponent?” “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddFormer Biden adviser says US won't get more than 70 percent vaccinated 'without a mandate' Raskin: Grisham told Jan. 6 panel about 'names that I had not heard before' Lightfoot calls Chicago Teachers Union walkout 'illegal' MORE asked Scott last November.

“Absolutely. ... We support all of our incumbents,” Scott answered. “And fortunately for us, we've got great candidates running in our primaries. And fortunately for us, we've got Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOvernight Health Care — CDC won't change mask recommendation Briahna Joy Gray: Voting rights advocates 'frustrated' with Biden The Memo: Biden's overpromising problem MORE candidates on the other side in many primaries, and so we're going to be in a great position in ‘22.”