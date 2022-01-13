House GOP campaign arm rakes in $140M in 2021

The House’s GOP campaign committee earned $140 million in 2021, a significant increase from previous off-year records.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) also reported $78.2 million in cash on hand ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

“Voters are ready to put an end to Democrat policies that have led to skyrocketing crime, rising prices, and open borders,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer Thomas (Tom) Earl EmmerGOP optimism grows over possible red wave in 2022 GOP beginning to jockey for post-election leadership slots Sunday shows preview: New COVID-19 variant emerges; supply chain issues and inflation persist MORE said in a statement.

“This record-breaking haul would not have been possible without Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyMcCarthy dodges, deflects Jan. 6 questions Pelosi: McCarthy has 'obligation' to help Jan. 6 investigation House Jan. 6 committee pushes back on legal challenge to its structure MORE, Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseHouse Republicans call for oversight into Biden's 'failed' COVID-19 response House Democrats pass bill to combat Islamophobia in support of Omar GOP election objectors rake in corporate cash MORE, Conference Chair Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikJD Vance raises more than million in second fundraising quarter for Ohio Senate bid US looks to ward off Ukraine conflict in talks with Russia House GOP members introduce legislation targeting Russia over Ukraine MORE, our Republican conference, the Republican National Committee, and the hundreds of thousands of generous donors who are ready to fire Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMcCarthy dodges, deflects Jan. 6 questions Pelosi says Biden's voting speech was 'wonderful' and 'fabulous' Pelosi: McCarthy has 'obligation' to help Jan. 6 investigation MORE once and for all,” he added.

In 2021, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave the NRCC $25.3 million, Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) $12.4 million and Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) $1.4 million, per the committee.

The National Republican Committee also transferred $10 million to the group.

The NRCC's total raised amount for 2021 was 65 percent higher than the amount it raised in 2019 and cash on hand was 146 percent higher than 2019.

It is the best off-year fundraising total the NRCC has ever achieved, according to the committee.