Senate Democrats' super PAC releases $1 million ad buy against Ron Johnson

The Senate Majority PAC on Friday rolled out a $1 million ad buy against incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonBarnes rakes in almost 0K after Johnson enters Wisconsin Senate race Senate GOP campaign arm raises .6 million in last quarter of 2021 Booker endorses Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race MORE (R-Wis.), becoming the latest Democratic group to hit Johnson on air following the announcement of his reelection bid.

The top Senate Democratic super PAC's ad is set to be aired on television markets in the Badger State, as well as on digital and streaming platforms.

The ad comes after Johnson's campaign released two ads after he announced he would seek a third term in the upper chamber. In one of the ads, Johnson explained why he was running for another term despite previously saying he would only serve two terms in the Senate.

"With Democrats in total control, our nation is on a very dangerous path. If you're in a position to make our country safer and stronger, would you just walk away? I decided I can't," Johnson says in the spot.

The Senate Majority PAC ad hits Johnson over the comments.

"It's no surprise Johnson broke his promise to only serve two Senate terms," the ad says.

The ad is the latest spot from a Democratic group attacking Johnson ahead of the midterms. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee rolled out an ad on Sunday shortly after Johnson announced his reelection campaign.

Candidates running in the state's Senate Democratic primary have slammed Johnson's reelection announcement, painting him as a politician beholden to special interests.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) said in a statement that the only people celebrating the announcement were Johnson's "donors and corporate special interests," while Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said in a statement Johnson has spent the last 10 years "catering to the ultra-wealthy millionaires and corporate interests." Wisconsin state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski blasted Johnson for announcing his reelection bid in The Wall Street Journal, calling it a sign of how much Johnson "has left Wisconsin and our working families behind."

Barnes's campaign told The Hill on Wednesday it has raised nearly $150,000 following Johnson's reelection announcement.