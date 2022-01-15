Trump slams Biden, voices unsubstantiated election fraud claims at first rally of 2022

Former President Trump Donald TrumpClyburn says he's worried about losing House, 'losing this democracy' Sinema reignites 2024 primary chatter amid filibuster fight Why not a Manchin-DeSantis ticket for 2024? MORE held his first rally of the midterm year in Arizona on Saturday, taking the opportunity to hit President Biden Joe BidenSunday shows preview: Democrats' struggle for voting rights bill comes to a head David Weil: Wrong man, wrong place, wrong time Biden's voting rights gamble prompts second-guessing MORE and continue to voice his unsubstantiated claims about election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

In an address from Florence, Ariz., Trump covered a plethora of issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, foreign policy and crime.

"They're incompetent, actually," Trump said, referring to the Biden administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump also used the address to attack Biden’s chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciDeSantis says he disagreed with Trump's decision to shut down economy at start of pandemic Child hospitalizations reach record high amid omicron surge: WSJ Overnight Health Care — White House: Testing website coming soon MORE, who worked with Trump during his administration as well.

“Biden’s made him the person. He’s like the king. Fauci’s the king,” Trump said, invoking chants of “lock him up.” The comments come less than a week after Fauci accused Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulOvernight Energy & Environment — Lummis holds up Biden EPA picks Photos of the Week: Voting rights, former Sen. Harry Reid and snowy owls Dems block Cruz's Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill MORE (R-Ky.) of putting him in personal danger due to public attacks.

But while he discussed other topics, Trump’s election fraud claims and the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the Capitol played a dominant role in his address.

Trump slammed the House's Jan. 6 select committee, which he referred to as “the unselect committee of political hacks,” and denounced what he described as the inhumane treatment of those who were arrested during the storming of the Capitol.

“What’s happening to those people in those jails — why aren’t they doing it to Antifa and Black Lives Matter?” Trump said. “Partisan Democrats have celebrated their indefinite detention without trial.”

Trump was supposed to hold a news conference at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., as counterprogramming for a scheduled prayer service at the Capitol to commemorate the events of Jan. 6 on their one-year anniversary, but canceled it and said he would address the topic at the rally in Arizona.

The rally comes as Republicans increasingly express optimism ahead of the midterms in November. Arizona, in particular, will be a major battleground, with a high profile Senate and governors race.

“2022, despite so far being a total catastrophe for the country, is going to be a big one for the people of this state,” Trump told the crowd.

Trump has endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, but has yet to make an endorsement in the state’s Senate primary. A number of Republicans are running in the contest, including state Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R), Jim Lamon and Blake Masters, who was in attendance at the rally on Saturday. The former president said he will be endorsing in the primary “at the right time.”

Trump made clear that he would not be endorsing Gov. Doug Ducey Doug DuceyTrump to make election claims center stage in Arizona Overnight Health Care — White House: Testing website coming soon Treasury threatens to claw back COVID-19 funds because of Arizona school anti-mask rules MORE (R), who is said to be mulling a potential Senate run in the state. Ducey has faced Trump's ire since he certified the 2020 election results in Arizona.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Somebody said ‘oh he wants to run for the Senate,’” Trump said of Ducey. “He’s never going to get my endorsement.”

He warned that “weak Republicans” who do not acknowledge election fraud or the situation at the border will be losing elections.

Trump lost Arizona to Biden in 2020. The state’s GOP-controlled Senate ordered an audit of the results in Maricopa County in the wake of the 2020 elections, which found that Biden won the county by a larger margin than the final certified results showed.

Trump did not say whether he would run for president again in 2024, but said that “we are going to take back the White House” that year.

Trump wrapped his speech by predicting that Republicans would win big in November, starting in Arizona.

“A great red wave is going to begin right here in Arizona,” Trump said. “This is the year we take back the House, this is the year we take back the Senate, and this is the year we take back America.”