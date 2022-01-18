Sununu says he skipped Senate bid to avoid being 'roadblock' to Biden for two years

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Chris SununuVulnerable Senate Democrats see massive fundraising hauls in last quarter of 2021 Top Republicans pressing Hogan to run for Senate States turning to National Guard for COVID-19 help as omicron surges MORE (R) said in an interview he passed on running for Senate because he didn’t want to simply be a “roadblock” to President Biden Joe BidenMacro grid will keep the lights on Pelosi suggests filibuster supporters 'dishonor' MLK's legacy on voting rights Sanders calls out Manchin, Sinema ahead of filibuster showdown MORE for two years.

“I was pretty close,” Sununu told The Washington Examiner about weighing a Senate bid. “I wasn't ready to make an announcement, but I was like, 'OK, this makes sense. I think I could be a voice nationally."

Sununu, who Republicans were hoping to see run for Senate in the Granite State, explained he decided to instead run for reelection for governor after hearing the party's plan for the Senate for the next two years.

“They were all, for the most part, content with the speed at which they weren't doing anything. It was very clear that we just have to hold the line for two years. OK, so I'm just going to be a roadblock for two years. That's not what I do,” Sununu said, noting Republicans were trying to wait until they would hopefully win the presidency in 2024.

“It bothered me that they were OK with that,” Sununu said.

Sununu said he challenged the Republicans he was meeting with, asking why the party didn’t take larger steps to advance its agenda when Republicans controlled Congress and the White House.

“I said, ‘OK, so if we're going to get stuff done if we win the White House back, why didn't you do it in 2017 and 2018?’” Sununu asked, saying there were “Crickets. Yeah, crickets,” and that “They had no answer.”

Sununu struck a similar tone in his speech announcing he would not run for Senate, saying he didn’t want to run because he didn’t want to be “debating partisan politics without results.”

Many Republicans were frustrated when Sununu opted not to run for Senate, with GOP leaders in Washington reportedly disappointed that the governor didn’t tell them about his decision before announcing it to the people.

“I don't work for them. I work for my citizens,” Sununu told The Examiner. "I think it would've been insulting to tell people in Washington what I was doing before I gave the respect of my citizens who have hired me to do the job.”