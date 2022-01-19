Barnes raises over $1 million in final quarter of 2021

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) announced on Wednesday that his Senate campaign raked in more than $1.23 million during the final quarter of 2021.

The average donation was roughly $43 and the haul was comprised of 27,252 individual donations from 17,830 total donors, according to the campaign. The latest numbers put Barnes's fundraising total so far at $2.3 million.

Barnes's campaign said it has not taken any money from political action committees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Less than 6 months into his campaign, there’s no question that Mandela Barnes has built the largest grassroots coalition and is poised to defeat Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonSen. Ron Johnson: Straight from the horse's mouth Senate Democrats' super PAC releases million ad buy against Ron Johnson Barnes rakes in almost 0K after Johnson enters Wisconsin Senate race MORE once and for all,” said campaign manager Kory Kozloski.

News of the fourth quarter fundraiser numbers comes after the campaign said last week that it raked in nearly $150,000 in the three days after incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced his reelection bid.

Barnes is a part of a crowded Democratic Senate primary that includes state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson. Barnes appears to be the first candidate to announce his fourth quarter fundraising numbers ahead of the deadline.

The state's Senate race is on track to be one of the most expensive of the cycle. Barnes raised $1.1 million between July 1 and Sept. 30. Godlewski and Lasry also raised more than $1 million during the time period, but each donated large sums of money to their campaigns.

Outside groups are also cashing in on the contest. Last week, the Democratic Senate Majority PAC rolled out a $1 million ad buy against Johnson.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as a "toss-up."