Sarah Huckabee Sanders raises $12.8M since launch of Arkansas governor campaign

Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders has raised more than $12.8 million since launching her candidacy.

The campaign reported the haul came from 87,000 donors, with more than $1.6 million raised in the fourth quarter of last year.

Almost 11,000 Arkansas residents contributed a total of $4.4 million to Sanders's campaign, it said. As she heads toward November, the former press secretary for former President Trump has $7 million in cash on hand.

“Our campaign’s record-breaking support across the state is a testament to the leader Arkansans want — one who will invest in our kids’ education while ensuring parental control, create higher-paying jobs, and keep our communities safe,” she said in a statement.

“Clearly this message of opportunity for all is resonating, and together we will make our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” she added.

Sanders, daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R), has a lot of GOP support behind her campaign with Trump, current Gov. Asa Hutchinson Asa HutchinsonWisconsin GOP bill would count prior COVID-19 infection as immunity GOP governor says large businesses should not comply with 'oppressive' vaccine mandate Sunday shows - Voting rights in the spotlight after Jan. 6 anniversary MORE (R) and both senators from the state supporting her.

Sanders is the only Republican up for nomination as two opponents dropped out last year.