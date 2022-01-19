Bass raises nearly $2 million since launching LA mayor campaign

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassOn The Trail: Retirements offer window into House Democratic mood Members of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 For Democrats it should be about votes, not megaphones MORE (D-Calif.) has raised nearly $2 million since announcing her bid to run for mayor, Bass’s campaign manager Jamarah Hayner announced on Wednesday.

Hayner said that $1,928,751 had so far been raised by 3,755 donors in less than 100 days since the California Democrat announced her Los Angeles mayoral bid. Her campaign noted the average donation was $528.

"Karen Bass is the leader that this city is calling for and the support she is receiving from every part of this city is proof," Hayner said in a statement. "Her deep relationships spanning this entire city are generating excitement at a local level that hasn't been seen in more than a decade.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bass is one of several candidates vying to become Los Angeles’s next mayor. Other candidates include Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer (D), former California state Senate leader Kevin de León (D) and City Councilman Joe Buscaino (D).

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Eric GarcettiLos Angeles mayor nominates city's first female fire chief Former aide says she felt 'abandoned' by Democrats who advanced Garcetti nomination as ambassador to India Black Lives Matter activists sue over crackdown outside LA mayor's home MORE (D) was tapped by President Biden Joe BidenBiden says he didn't 'overpromise' Finland PM pledges 'extremely tough' sanctions should Russia invade Ukraine Russia: Nothing less than NATO expansion ban is acceptable MORE last year to be the U.S. ambassador to India, and last week a Senate committee advanced his nomination for the consideration of the full Senate.

Bass has already received a handful of endorsements from California House Democrats, including Reps. Pete Aguilar Peter (Pete) Ray AguilarJoining Pelosi, Hoyer says lawmakers should be free to trade stocks House Democratic conference postponed due to COVID-19 Democrats eager to fill power vacuum after Pelosi exit MORE, Judy Chu Judy May ChuPressley offering measure condemning Boebert Democratic caucus chairs call for Boebert committee assignment removal White House to host lawmakers as negotiations over agenda hit critical stage MORE, Mike Levin, Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuSpace race needs better cybersecurity Buttigieg touts supply achievements at ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach In their own words: Lawmakers, staffers remember Jan. 6 insurrection MORE, Alan Lowenthal Alan Stuart LowenthalOn The Trail: Retirements offer window into House Democratic mood Buttigieg touts supply achievements at ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach California Assemblywoman launches congressional run, setting up contested primary MORE, Katie Porter, Lucille Roybal-Allard Lucille Roybal-AllardClyburn says he's worried about losing House, 'losing this democracy' On The Trail: Retirements offer window into House Democratic mood Democrats eager to fill power vacuum after Pelosi exit MORE and Juan Vargas Juan C. VargasEx-special envoy: Biden's approach to Haiti a 'recipe for disaster' On The Money — Senate risks Trump's ire with debt ceiling deal Vargas pushes for broader ESG disclosure: 'The good, the bad, and the ugly' MORE, according to her campaign website.

She has also been endorsed by Sen. Cory Booker Cory BookerCNN legal analyst knocks GOP senator over remark on Biden nominee Barnes rakes in almost 0K after Johnson enters Wisconsin Senate race Hillicon Valley: Amazon's Alabama union fight — take two MORE (D-N.J.), former Sen. Barbara Boxer Barbara Levy BoxerHarry Reid, political pugilist and longtime Senate majority leader, dies Congress can prevent another Jan. 6 by updating a key elections law First senator formally endorses Bass in LA mayoral bid MORE (D-Calif.) and EMILY’s List.

The mayoral election primary is slated for June 7 and the general election is set for Nov. 8.