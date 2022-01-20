Gallego says he's been approached about challenging Sinema

Rep. Ruben Gallego Ruben GallegoLawmakers press Biden admin to send more military aid to Ukraine Senators to meet with Ukraine president to reaffirm US support The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Democrats see victory in a voting rights defeat MORE (D-Ariz.) says that he’s been approached by fellow Democrats about mounting a primary challenge to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaBriahna Joy Gray: Last-minute push for voting legislation felt 'perfomative' Manchin: Biden spending plan talks would start 'from scratch' Manchin, Collins leading talks on overhauling election law, protecting election officials MORE (D-Ariz.) in 2024.

“To be honest, I have gotten a lot of encouragement from elected officials, from senators, from unions, from your traditional Democratic groups, big donors,” Gallego told CNN. “Everything you can imagine under the sun.”

Gallego declined to say whom he’s spoken to about a potential Senate run, though he noted that “it wasn’t” Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats calls on Biden administration to ease entry to US for at-risk Afghans Briahna Joy Gray: Last-minute push for voting legislation felt 'perfomative' Biden stiff arms progressives on the Postal Service MORE (I-Vt.), the progressive firebrand who said recently that he’s open to supporting a primary challenge to Sinema.

Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinBriahna Joy Gray: Last-minute push for voting legislation felt 'perfomative' Manchin: Biden spending plan talks would start 'from scratch' Manchin, Collins leading talks on overhauling election law, protecting election officials MORE (D-W.Va.) have irked fellow Democrats in recent months as they've stymied the party's efforts to advance key parts of President Biden Joe BidenPredictions of disaster for Democrats aren't guarantees of midterm failure A review of President Biden's first year on border policy Vilsack accuses China of breaking commitments in Trump-era trade deal MORE’s agenda.

On Wednesday, Manchin and Sinema joined their GOP colleagues in opposing altering Senate rules to change the legislative filibuster, allowing Republicans to block a sweeping voting rights bill.

Even before that, however, Sinema and Manchin found themselves at odds with many in their party over the price tag of a roughly $3.5 trillion social spending and climate change package.

That's all reignited talk of a potential 2024 primary challenge and Gallego's name has been floated. One campaign, Run Ruben Run, has set its sights specifically on recruiting Gallego into the race. Another group, Primary Sinema PAC, is raising money to fund grassroots groups in Arizona that could lay the groundwork for a potential primary campaign.

Speaking to CNN on Thursday, Gallego insisted that Sinema is “vulnerable because nobody in the state has seen hide nor hair of her for the last three years.”

"She hasn't had one town hall; everything she does is scripted," Gallego said. "She says she refuses to negotiate in public, but we want to know who is she negotiating for? Is it for Arizonans? Or is it for the pharmaceutical companies or whatever other interests that she is more likely to have meetings with than it is with the actual constituents?"

While Gallego has garnered attention from national Democrats interested in challenging Sinema in 2024, there’s some doubt among Arizona Democrats, who say that Gallego is far from decided on a Senate run and even question whether he can win statewide, given Arizona’s purple tint and the fact that Democrats only recently started winning there.