Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski rolls out rural policy plan

Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski rolled out a plan for the Badger State’s rural communities on Tuesday, with a focus on providing rural residents with greater access to jobs, health care, education and improved quality of life.

The 12-page plan seeks to make broadband a public utility, provide rural communities with more access to higher quality health care, expand education and job opportunities, combat climate change and protect natural resources, and invest in family-owned farms.

Among her initiatives in the plan, Godlewski vowed to expand Medicaid and access to telemedicine, as well as student loan forgiveness and Title I funding. Additionally, Godlewski said she plans to “fix the tax system so that it’s simpler for employers who provide onsite daycare to fully utilize available tax credits.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“From access to broadband internet to improving health care to creating jobs and opportunities, my five-point plan will deliver on kitchen table issues for rural Wisconsin,” Godlewski said in a statement provided to The Hill.

“As Senator, I will listen, I will engage, and I will ensure that Washington politicians finally start hearing Wisconsin’s rural voices," she continued.

Godlewski, who currently serves as the state’s treasurer, will present the plan to community leaders during a statewide tour “over the coming days,” according to her campaign.

The candidates in the state’s crowded Democratic primary have been working to introduce themselves to Wisconsin voters ahead of the intraparty contest on Aug. 9. The primary includes Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

Polling shows Barnes currently leading the field. In December, Barnes rolled out his first policy plan, which included a number of progressive proposals including the passage of a new voting rights act and calling for an end to the Senate filibuster.

Whoever wins the Democratic primary will face incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonConservative pundit says YouTube blocked interview with Rand Paul Juan Williams: It's Trump vs. McConnell for the GOP's future Sunday shows - Russia standoff over Ukraine dominates MORE (R), who announced earlier this month that he would seek a third term. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the seat as a “toss-up.”