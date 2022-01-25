Perdue tests positive for COVID-19, campaign says

Former Sen. David Perdue David PerduePerdue proposes election police force in Georgia Kemp campaign alleges Perdue team illegally coordinating with new fundraising committee Abrams treads carefully in relationship with Biden MORE (R-Ga.) has tested positive for COVID-19, his gubernatorial campaign said in a statement.

Perdue, who is challenging Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempOvernight Health Care — Judge pauses federal employee vaccine mandate Kemp sues Biden administration over Medicaid work requirements Predictions of disaster for Democrats aren't guarantees of midterm failure MORE in a hotly contested GOP primary, has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received a booster shot, his campaign said. He isn’t currently experiencing any symptoms.

“Yesterday afternoon, during routine COVID-19 testing, David Perdue tested positive,” the campaign said. “He is vaccinated and boosted. Perdue doesn’t have a fever and isn’t experiencing symptoms at this time. He will be quarantining and following the updated guidance from the CDC, and he looks forward to being back out on the campaign trail as soon as possible.”

Dozens of candidates and members of Congress have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks as the highly contagious omicron variant makes its way through the country.

The primary fight between Perdue and Kemp is among the most closely watched in the country. Former President Trump Donald TrumpFormer New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver dead at 77 Biden, Democrats losing ground with independent and suburban voters: poll Bipartisan Senate group discusses changes to election law MORE has endorsed Perdue, who lost his Senate seat last year in a runoff election against Sen. Jon Ossoff Jon OssoffMissouri Senate candidate says Congress members should go to jail if guilty of insider trading Perdue proposes election police force in Georgia Ossoff and Collins clash over her past support for voting rights legislation MORE (D-Ga.).

The eventual winner of the primary will likely face Democrat Stacey Abrams in the November general election. Abrams, who came within 55,000 votes of beating Kemp in the 2018 race for Georgia governor, is so far unchallenged for the Democratic nomination.