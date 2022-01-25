Cuellar vows to stay in race after FBI raid: 'I intend to win'

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) vowed Tuesday to stay in his reelection race after his home was the subject of an FBI raid last week.

"I am fully cooperating with law enforcement and committed to ensuring that justice and the law is upheld," Cuellar said in a video statement filmed in front of his childhood home. "There is an ongoing investigation that will show that there is no wrongdoing on my part."

"I pride myself on being your congressman and always doing things honestly, ethically, and the right way," he continued.

"This is my home, my community and why I got into politics. Nothing can distract me from getting the job done for you and for South Texas the way I always have. Let me be clear, I’m running for reelection and I intend to win," he said.

Cuellar's remarks on Tuesday mark the first time he has addressed the raid in person. The congressman's office released a statement on Wednesday after the raid, saying he would fully cooperate.

"Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation," the statement read. "He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld."

The raid is a part of a federal investigation into U.S. businessmen and Azerbaijan, according to CBS News. Cuellar has served as co-chair of the House Azerbaijan Caucus.

The developments come just over a month before Cuellar faces progressive primary challenger Jessica Cisneros in the Democratic primary for Texas's 28th Congressional District. Cisneros previously challenged Cuellar in 2020 but narrowly lost to him.

Cisneros released a statement shortly after the raid last week.

"We are aware of the news regarding Congressman Cuellar and the active FBI investigation. We are closely watching as this develops. In the meantime, we are focused on our campaign to deliver change to South Texas families and will not be making any additional comments at this time," she said.