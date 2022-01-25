Sen. Tim Scott rakes in nearly $7 million in fourth quarter

Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottThese Senate seats are up for election in 2022 The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion ban Rapper French Montana talks opioid epidemic, immigration on Capitol Hill MORE (S.C.), a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender, announced Tuesday that he raised nearly $7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 for his reelection bid, emphasizing his strength as a fundraiser.

Scott’s campaign announced that he has brought in an eye-popping $37.3 million for the 2022 cycle thus far and ended last year with $21.5 million in the bank. Scott is up for reelection this year but is not anticipated to face any significant obstacles to keeping his seat.

“Senator Tim Scott has built an unmatched grassroots network of supporters that will power him to another term in the Senate in 2022,” said Sam Oh, a consultant for Scott’s reelection campaign. “As Biden’s disastrous agenda continues to hurt our economy, our pocketbooks, and our way of life, the Senator’s message is resonating with voters who want a Republican Senate majority that will hold this administration accountable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Scott is expected to coast to reelection, his fundraising prowess could prove useful in 2024, when some suggest he could seek a run at the White House.

Scott last year traveled to Iowa and New Hampshire, two critical caucus and primary states, and saw his profile rise further in 2021 when he gave a well-received response to President Biden Joe BidenFox News reporter says Biden called him after 'son of a b----' remark Peloton responds after another TV character has a heart attack on one of its bikes Defense & National Security — Pentagon puts 8,500 troops on high alert MORE’s address to a joint session of Congress.

Scott has insisted he’s focused on reelection but has also said that the 2022 contest will be his last Senate race.

Several Republicans are considering jumping into the 2024 race, including former President Trump Donald TrumpFormer New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver dead at 77 Biden, Democrats losing ground with independent and suburban voters: poll Bipartisan Senate group discusses changes to election law MORE, former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceBipartisan Senate group discusses changes to election law Poll: Trump leads 2024 Republican field with DeSantis in distant second Are the legal walls closing in on Donald Trump? MORE and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisBiden administration limits use of two monoclonal antibody treatments Poll: Trump leads 2024 Republican field with DeSantis in distant second The Hill's Morning Report - US warns Kremlin, weighs more troops to Europe MORE. However, many are anticipated to refrain from running if Trump launches a comeback bid.