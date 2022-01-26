Nina Turner launches new campaign for Congress, setting up likely rematch with Shontel Brown

Nina Turner, the former Ohio state senator and surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFiscal conservatives should support postal reform Gallego went to New York to meet Sinema donors amid talk of primary challenge: report Five Democrats the left plans to target MORE’s (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign, is launching another bid for Congress after losing a special primary election for Ohio’s 11th District last year.

“These are unprecedented times,” Turner said in a video announcing her campaign. “Our leaders can’t settle for just enough. They must fight for what we deserve. I’m Nina Turner and I’m running for Congress because we deserve a voice for change in Washington.”

Turner fell to Rep. Shontel Brown last year in the Democratic primary to succeed Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge Marcia FudgeThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden talks, Senate balks Buttigieg has high name recognition, favorability rating in Biden Cabinet: survey Biden, top officials spread out to promote infrastructure package MORE. Brown went on to easily win the special election in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Ohio’s redistricting process is still in flux after the state Supreme Court rejected a Republican-drawn congressional map, Turner’s campaign announcement likely sets up a rematch against Brown.

The 2021 primary contest between Brown and Turner quickly turned into a bitter fight between the Democratic Party’s establishment and progressive wings. Turner campaigned on a platform that included liberal proposals like "Medicare for All," while Brown took a more moderate stance, racking up endorsements from congressional heavyweights like Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.).

Turner has been signaling another run for months. She filed a statement of candidacy in September, allowing her to explore a potential campaign without formally jumping into the race.

While Ohio’s new congressional lines aren’t yet set, the state’s 11th District is heavily Democratic, meaning the winner of the party’s primary will be the strong favorite to win the general election in November.

The Ohio primaries are scheduled for May 3.