Republican businessman announces bid for governor in Massachusetts

Massachusetts businessman Chris Doughty launched a gubernatorial bid in Massachusetts Wednesday, jumping into the GOP primary and handing moderates an alternative to a Trump-endorsed contender.

Doughty, who leads a company that manufactures metal machine parts, recounted in his launch video the struggles his business faced before becoming successful and said he would bring the thinking that made his firm a success to the governor’s mansion.

“With the right team, a little creativity and the willingness to work hard, just about any problem can be solved,” he said. “This is the same work ethic and teamwork I will bring as your governor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Doughty stayed away from culture war issues in the video and said he would focus on economic improvements in the commonwealth, including making housing more affordable and recruiting more workers to Massachusetts.

“First and foremost, Massachusetts has become unaffordable for many of our residents. Going hand in hand with affordability is making sure our economy fully rebounds and continues to grow. We need to protect our businesses and recruit high-paying, quality jobs to relocate here,” he said.

Doughty is perceived to be a moderate, a boon for Republicans looking to remain relevant in the deep-blue state.

The GOP is on its back foot in keeping the governorship. Gov. Charlie Baker (R), a widely popular centrist, is retiring at the end of his term, and Democrats feel optimistic they can flip his seat in a state President Biden Joe BidenDeputy AG: DOJ investigating fake Trump electors On The Money — Vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses nixed Warner tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case MORE won in 2020 by over 30 points.

Doughty, a first-time candidate, will join former state lawmaker Geoff Diehl in the primary. Diehl is running with Donald Trump Donald TrumpDeputy AG: DOJ investigating fake Trump electors Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz elected to Baseball Hall of Fame Overnight Health Care — Senators unveil pandemic prep overhaul MORE’s endorsement and has allied himself closely with the former president, though Republicans are skeptical he could be competitive in a state with such a deep-blue hue.

Attorney General Maura Healey, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, and Harvard University professor Danielle Allen are running in the Democratic primary.