Herschel Walker reports $5.4M raised in latest quarter for Senate bid

Republican Herschel Walker raised $5.4 million for his Georgia Senate bid in the last quarter of 2021, according to his campaign, The Associated Press reported.

Walker’s campaign said in a statement that more than 44,000 donors across the nation donated to his campaign from October through December, per the AP.

Walker’s campaign also reportedly said he has raised nearly $10 million since launching his Senate campaign last August.

Walker, a retired football star who has been endorsed in his bid by former President Trump Donald TrumpDeputy AG: DOJ investigating fake Trump electors Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz elected to Baseball Hall of Fame Overnight Health Care — Senators unveil pandemic prep overhaul MORE, is seeking the GOP nomination in Georgia in order to challenge Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockDemocrats torn over pushing stolen-election narrative These Senate seats are up for election in 2022 Perdue proposes election police force in Georgia MORE (D) for his seat.

Warnock, an Atlanta pastor, became the state’s first Black senator after winning a runoff special election last year, according to the AP.

According to a Federal Election Commission report, Warnock raised more than $125 million during his 2020 Senate bid.

In his 2022 Senate bid, Warnock had raised $44 million through Sept. 30 and reportedly had $17 million cash on hand, the AP reported.

Walker is currently up against at least three other Republican primary candidates, including the state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, Navy veteran and former bank executive Latham Saddler and construction company owner Kelvin King, the AP noted.