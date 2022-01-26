Warnock outraises Walker in Georgia Senate race

Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockDemocrats torn over pushing stolen-election narrative These Senate seats are up for election in 2022 Perdue proposes election police force in Georgia MORE (D-Ga.) raised more than $9.8 million in the final quarter of 2021, outpacing his chief GOP rival, Herschel Walker.

Warnock's campaign said the latest sum exceeds his record-breaking third-quarter haul of $9.5 million and brings the campaign’s cash on hand to $23 million.

Warnock, an Atlanta-based pastor, won a runoff election last year, becoming the state’s first Black senator.

“As Reverend Warnock continues to fight for hardworking Georgia families, the enthusiasm behind Reverend Warnock's campaign continues to grow,” Warnock’s campaign manager Quentin Fulks said in a statement.

“After driving another record-breaking fundraising haul, our strong network of grassroots support is fired up to send Reverend Warnock back to the Senate to fight for Georgia,” Fulks added.

Walker announced earlier Wednesday his Georgia Senate campaign brought in $5.4 million over the same period.

According to The Associated Press, Walker’s campaign said that more than 44,000 people across the nation donated to his campaign from October through December. It did not disclose how much cash it had on hand.

Walker, a retired football star who has been endorsed by former President Trump Donald TrumpDeputy AG: DOJ investigating fake Trump electors Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz elected to Baseball Hall of Fame Overnight Health Care — Senators unveil pandemic prep overhaul MORE, is up against at least three other Republican primary candidates to challenge for Warnock’s seat, including the state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, a Navy veteran; former bank executive Latham Saddler; and construction company owner Kelvin King.