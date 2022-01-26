Romney participating in fundraiser for Liz Cheney

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyOfficer who directed rioters away from senators says Jan. 6 could have been a 'bloodbath' Ukraine's 'Back to the Future' scenario: Deploying troops is a Cold War solution Bipartisan Senate group discusses changes to election law MORE (R-Utah) is participating in a fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyThe Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden faces Ukraine decision amid Russia aggression Cheney hits Gingrich for saying Jan. 6 panel members may be jailed The Hill's Morning Report - US warns Kremlin, weighs more troops to Europe MORE (R-Wyo.) in March as the Wyoming incumbent looks to protect her seat against Trump-endorsed Republican primary challenger Harriet Hageman, according to an invitation obtained by The Hill.

The March 14 fundraiser is hosted by Bobbie and Bill Kilberg, who previously supported former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) during the 2016 presidential election. Romney is the special guest.

Other guests include former Vice President Dick Cheney Dick CheneyKinzinger welcomes baby boy Sen. Ron Johnson: Straight from the horse's mouth Budowsky: When Dr. King, Rep. Cheney came to Washington MORE and his wife; former chief of staff to Cheney Scooter Libby; former U.S. solicitor general Ted Olson; former chief of staff to the late Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) Sheila Burke; and former Rep. Barbara Comstock Barbara Jean ComstockSome in GOP begin testing party's lockstep loyalty to Trump The Memo: Never Trumpers sink into gloom as Gonzalez bows out Sunday shows preview: States deal with fallout of Ida; Texas abortion law takes effect MORE (R-Va.), among others.

General reception requires a $1,000 contribution per person, while a photo reception asks for a $5,800 contribution per couple, according to the invitation. A VIP reception asks for a $10,800 contribution per couple.

The March fundraiser comes as Cheney seeks reelection against Hageman, who Trump endorsed in September. Cheney and Romney are among a group of Republicans who voted to impeach or convict Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, and Cheney is also one of two Republicans to sit on a House panel investigating the events of the Capitol riot.

Those moves have led the former president to back several Republican challengers against his opponents.

In addition to Hageman, Trump also endorsed the top primary challenger to Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiBipartisan Senate group discusses changes to election law There is a bipartisan path forward on election and voter protections Trump sold off the Arctic Refuge — Congress must end this risky boondoggle MORE (R-Alaska), former Alaska Commissioner of Administration Kelly Tshibaka, before Murkowski announced she would be seeking reelection.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chair of the Senate GOP campaign arm, affirmed in November that he would be helping Murkowski win reelection despite Trump’s endorsement of Tshibaka.

Several House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump have signaled they will not be running again, including Reps. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerCheney hits Gingrich for saying Jan. 6 panel members may be jailed Jan. 6 committee subpoenas leaders of 'America First' movement Kinzinger welcomes baby boy MORE (R-Ill.), Anthony Gonzalez Anthony GonzalezRedistricting reform key to achieving the bipartisanship Americans claim to want Ohio state Rep. Emilia Sykes enters House race with map in limbo Clyburn says he's worried about losing House, 'losing this democracy' MORE (R-Ohio) and John Katko John Michael KatkoThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Schumer tees up doomed election reform vote Democrats eye prime pickup chance in Katko retirement Clyburn says he's worried about losing House, 'losing this democracy' MORE (R-N.Y.).

Bobbie KilbergBarbara (Bobbie) KilbergPRO Act threatens Virginians' right to work Top GOP donor criticized RNC chair's decision to back Moore: report MORE, one of the fundraiser's hosts, has previously written an op-ed piece for The Hill.

Tal Axelrod contributed.