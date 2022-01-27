Gubernatorial campaign arms boast record-breaking fundraising in 2021

The campaign arms for Republican and Democratic governors boasted record-breaking fundraising last year as the fight for 36 governor’s mansions ramped up.

The Republican Governors Association (RGA) on Thursday announced it had raked in more than $75 million in 2021. In 2017, when 36 governor's mansions were last in play, the RGA raised $63 million.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Governors Association (DGA) on Wednesday said it had raised $73 million in 2021, which marked a nearly 80 percent increase from 2017.

The DGA also said it raised $19 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The RGA did not immediately make available its fundraising for that three-month period.

The DGA, in keeping with usual practice, did not disclose how much cash on hand it has and did not immediately respond to a request for comment. When reached by The Hill, the RGA declined to say how much money it has in the bank, citing the DGA’s practice.

Both groups pointed to their 2021 hauls as a sign of strength heading into the contentious midterm cycle.

“The financial support the RGA has received is indicative of how motivated people are to put more Republicans in governor’s offices in 2022. The record-breaking haul last year will ensure our message and our strong conservative positions are delivered to voters in our 36 races,” said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Doug DuceyDemocrats torn over pushing stolen-election narrative Arizona sues Biden administration over threat to claw back COVID-19 funds Some in GOP begin testing party's lockstep loyalty to Trump MORE, the RGA chairman.

“The DGA always knew 2022 was going to require an unprecedented level of engagement and support for our Democratic governors and candidates,” said DGA Executive Director Noam Lee. “Our governors have met the moment by implementing policies to make progress for American families, protect voting rights, and rebuild their states for the next century. ... With these resources, we know we can compete and win anywhere.”

Republicans are anticipated to have an edge in this year’s midterms given low approval ratings for President Biden Joe BidenNorth Korea conducts potential 6th missile test in a month Clyburn predicts Supreme Court contender J. Michelle Childs would get GOP votes Overnight Defense & National Security — US delivers written response to Russia MORE, who is struggling to contain inflation, coronavirus infection counts, a supply chain crisis and criticism over last year’s bloody withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Republicans currently hold 20 of the gubernatorial seats up for grabs later this year, compared with 16 for Democrats.

Republicans are looking to go on offense in Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, while Democrats’ top targets include governor’s mansions in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts and Texas.