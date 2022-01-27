DCCC expands list of vulnerable House Democrats

House Democrats are adding seven members to their list of vulnerable incumbents as redistricting reshapes political maps across the country and Republicans prepare an onslaught ahead of the midterm elections.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) was already preparing to funnel crucial resources to more than two dozen Democratic incumbents facing expectedly tough reelection bids this year.

On Thursday, the Democratic House campaign arm expanded that list to 35 members, adding Reps. Greg Stanton Gregory (Greg) John StantonPoll shows Sinema's popularity dropping further among Arizona Democrats House GOP campaign arm expands target list after brutal night for Dems Sinema trails potential primary challengers in progressive poll MORE (Ariz.), Sanford Bishop (Ga.), Bill Foster George (Bill) William FosterEach state's population center, visualized Congress's role in the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine deal Overnight Defense: Senators reach billion deal on emergency Capitol security bill | House panel looks to help military sexual assault survivors | US increases airstrikes to help Afghan forces fight Taliban MORE (Ill.), Dan Kildee Daniel (Dan) Timothy KildeeMichigan Republicans sue over US House district lines Pandemic pushes teachers unions to center stage ahead of midterms Overnight Defense & National Security — Nation marks 1 year since Capitol riot MORE (Mich.), Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerSALT change likely to be cut from bill, say Senate Democrats Redistricting reform key to achieving the bipartisanship Americans claim to want Democrats gain edge from New Jersey Redistricting Commission-approved maps MORE (N.J.) Marcy Kaptur Marcia (Marcy) Carolyn KapturThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden: Russia attack 'would change the world' Ukraine president, US lawmakers huddle amid tensions with Russia Biden administration resists tougher Russia sanctions in Congress MORE (Ohio) and Jennifer Wexton Jennifer Lynn WextonVirginia Supreme Court approves new lines for key swing districts Proposed Virginia maps put rising-star House Democrats at risk The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Rising prices undercut Biden agenda MORE (Va.).

ADVERTISEMENT

One lawmaker that was previously on the DCCC’s list of “Frontliners,” Rep. Haley Stevens Haley Maria StevensLawmakers coming under increased threats — sometimes from one another Tlaib announces run in new Detroit district with Lawrence retiring Four states to feature primaries with two incumbents in 2022 MORE (D-Mich.), was removed from the program because redistricting shored up her seat for Democrats.

The DCCC also announced that it had expanded its list of offensive races, adding a handful of open or Republican-held seats to its target list, including three districts in California and two in Colorado.

Democrats are facing difficult political prospects in November. Republicans need to flip just five seats in the House to recapture control of the lower chamber. What’s more, the party of a new president tends to lose ground in Congress in midterm elections, meaning Democrats are facing strong historical headwinds, as well.

Democrats have also seen a deluge of retirements over the past year. Rep. Jim Cooper Jim CooperThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden: Russia attack 'would change the world' Cooper becomes latest House Democrat to not seek reelection The Hill's Morning Report - Biden, NATO eye 'all scenarios' with Russia MORE (D-Tenn.) this week became the 29th House Democrat to opt out of seeking reelection to the House.

Still, party leaders are hoping that they’ll be able to buck historical trends this year, making the argument that voters will ultimately reward Democrats for passing sweeping legislation, including a massive pandemic relief bill and infrastructure package.

“Frontline House Democrats head into November with a record of delivering for the American people by fighting to end this pandemic, rebooting our economy, and putting millions of Americans to work rebuilding America,” Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the DCCC, said in a statement. “Across the country, Republicans will have to defend their extremist agenda that just doesn’t work for American families.”