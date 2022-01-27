Biden approval rating drops to 34 percent in Georgia: poll

President Biden Joe BidenNorth Korea conducts potential 6th missile test in a month Clyburn predicts Supreme Court contender J. Michelle Childs would get GOP votes Overnight Defense & National Security — US delivers written response to Russia MORE’s approval rating in Georgia is sliding into dangerous territory, according to a new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll, a troubling development for Democrats as they look to pick up the governor’s mansion this year and hold onto their recent electoral gains.

The survey shows that roughly one-third of Georgia voters — about 34 percent — approve of Biden’s job performance, a significant decline from last May, when his approval rating in the Peach State sat at 51 percent. It’s also notably lower than his national average, which currently sits at just under 42 percent, according to the data website FiveThirtyEight.

The Journal-Constitution poll is particularly bad news for Democrats in Georgia, a former Republican stronghold that has emerged as a key battleground state in recent years. Democrats are hoping to protect the seat of Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockWarnock outraises Walker in Georgia Senate race Herschel Walker reports .4M raised in latest quarter for Senate bid Senate Democrats urge Biden to get beefed-up child tax credit into spending deal MORE (D) this year, as well as flip the governor’s mansion.

Stacey Abrams, the 2018 nominee for governor who’s making another run for the office this year, is trailing Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempKemp leading Perdue in Georgia gubernatorial primary: poll Perdue tests positive for COVID-19, campaign says Trump and Biden should stop denigrating US elections MORE (R) by a roughly 7-point margin. In a head-to-head matchup, Kemp notches 48.1 percent support to Abrams’s 40.8 percent, according to the survey.

Abrams fares slightly better in a hypothetical matchup against former Sen. David Perdue David PerdueKemp leading Perdue in Georgia gubernatorial primary: poll Perdue tests positive for COVID-19, campaign says Perdue proposes election police force in Georgia MORE (R-Ga.), who’s challenging Kemp in the GOP primary. In that scenario, Perdue scores 47.1 percent support, while Abrams comes in with 43.2 percent.

Warnock also trails his top Republican opponent, former NFL star Herschel Walker, in a head-to-head matchup, coming in with 43.6 percent support to Walker's 47.1 percent, the poll found.

In a hypothetical race against Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, however, Warnock still has the edge. The poll shows Warnock leading Black 46 percent to 40.7 percent.

There’s still more than nine months to go before the 2022 general elections in November. Still, the poll shows worsening fortunes for Georgia Democrats little more than a year after Biden carried the state in the 2020 presidential election and Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff Jon OssoffPerdue tests positive for COVID-19, campaign says Missouri Senate candidate says Congress members should go to jail if guilty of insider trading Perdue proposes election police force in Georgia MORE (D) flipped its two Senate seats.

The Journal-Constitution poll was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs from Jan. 13-24. It surveyed 872 registered voters in Georgia and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.