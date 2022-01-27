Progressive millionaire group backs Cisneros, McBath in first public endorsements

The progressive group the Patriotic Millionaires on Thursday endorsed Rep. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathRouda passes on bid for redrawn California seat, avoiding intraparty battle with Porter Four states to feature primaries with two incumbents in 2022 Planned Parenthood endorses nearly 200 House incumbents ahead of midterms MORE (D-Ga.) and Democratic Texas House candidate Jessica Cisneros in their primaries, marking the first time the group has gotten involved in intraparty contests.

The group, which is comprised of millionaires advocating for progressive tax policies, argued McBath's and Cisneros's opponents, incumbent Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.) and Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), respectively, do not represent the interests of their constituents.

“These radical moderates have done more damage to President Biden Joe BidenNorth Korea conducts potential 6th missile test in a month Clyburn predicts Supreme Court contender J. Michelle Childs would get GOP votes Overnight Defense & National Security — US delivers written response to Russia MORE’s agenda than Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSchumer vows to vote on Biden Supreme Court pick with 'all deliberate speed' It's time for 'Uncle Joe' to take off the gloves against Manchin and Sinema Democrats should ignore Senators Manchin and Sinema MORE and Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzFlake meets with Erdoğan in first official duties as US ambassador Senate Republicans press federal authorities for information on Texas synagogue hostage-taker Biden trails generic Republican in new poll, would face tight race against Trump MORE combined," the group's president and founder Eric Payne said in a statement. "Their outright sabotage of President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda, likely done on behalf of their donors, left us with no choice - it’s time to draw a line in the sand."

ADVERTISEMENT

The group's members also include Disney heiress Abigail Disney and former Black Rock Inc. managing director Morris Pearl.

The endorsements come as progressives hope to make gains in the upcoming primary season after a series of losses in 2021. Cisneros, who came within four points of defeating Cuellar in 2020, is challenging him again on March 1. Cuellar made news last week when his home was raided by the FBI as part of an investigation into ties between Azerbaijan and U.S. businessmen. Cuellar has denied any wrongdoing and says he is fully cooperating in the investigation.

In Georgia, McBath and Bordeaux will face each other in the 7th Congressional District primary as a result of redistricting. McBath currently represents the state's 6th Congressional District while Bordeaux represents the seventh.

Republicans appear on track to take back the majority in the House, where Democrats currently hold a narrow majority.