New York lawmakers unveil map that would boost number of Democratic seats

New York Democrats this weekend unveiled a proposed congressional map that could help Democrats gain an additional three seats in the state's already majority-Democratic delegation.

The proposed map favors Democrats in 22 House districts and Republicans in four. New York's congressional delegation is currently made up of 19 Democrats and eight Republicans.

The Empire State is set to lose one congressional district due to population loss.

Under the proposed map, Reps. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) and Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinNew York redistricting panel surrenders over impasse Hochul raises .6 million since launching gubernatorial campaign Members of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 MORE (R-N.Y.) see their districts become more Democratic. Meanwhile, in upstate New York, the map eliminates Rep. Claudia Tenney's (R-N.Y.) district, moving much of the population to Rep. Antonio DelgadoAntonio Ramon DelgadoNew York redistricting panel surrenders over impasse Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough case New York House Democrat tests positive for COVID-19 MORE's (D-N.Y.) district and giving Democrats an upper hand.

Additionally, the map makes New York's 24th Congressional District, currently held by retiring Rep. John Katko John Michael Katko Romney tests positive for coronavirus Romney participating in fundraiser for Liz Cheney New York redistricting panel surrenders over impasse MORE (R-N.Y.) and a major Democratic target, bluer.

New York voters in 2014 created a bipartisan commission to draw congressional maps. But earlier this month that panel reached an impasse, handing the legislature the ability to redesign the state's districts.

New York's Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy slammed the proposed map as a clear attempt to help Democrats keep their majority on Capitol Hill in November. Democrats hold a five-seat majority in the House of Representatives and Republicans appear poised to take back control in November.

"These maps are the most brazen and outrageous attempt at rigging the election to keep Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSenate to get Ukraine, Russia briefing on Thursday The Super Bowl of hypocrisy comes to California as the homeless get hidden The promise of the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress MORE as Speaker. Voters spoke loud and clear in rejecting their partisan power grab last year and in 2014, but Democrats are circumventing the will of the people," Langworthy said in a statement.

New York's majority Democratic legislature is expected to vote on the map this week and Gov. Kathy Hochul Kathy HochulNor'easter leaves thousands without power on East Coast Governors declare state of emergency ahead of severe winter weather Mask-or-vaccine mandate in New York extended to mid-February, Hochul says MORE (D) is expected to sign it.