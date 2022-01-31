Republican John James announces congressional bid in Michigan

Michigan Republican John James on Monday announced a bid to represent the state in the U.S. House.

James, who ran unsuccessful Senate campaigns in 2018 and 2020, is vying to represent Michigan's newly drawn 10th Congressional District. The district is expected to be competitive, as it encompasses parts of swing counties of Oakland and Macomb. A source told The Hill last month that James was “strongly considering” a House run.

Democratic Reps. Andy Levin Andrew (Andy) LevinEx-special envoy: Biden's approach to Haiti a 'recipe for disaster' Four states to feature primaries with two incumbents in 2022 Michigan adopts congressional map that pits two incumbent Democrats against each other MORE and Haley Stevens Haley Maria StevensDCCC expands list of vulnerable House Democrats Lawmakers coming under increased threats — sometimes from one another Tlaib announces run in new Detroit district with Lawrence retiring MORE, who represent portions of the newly drawn district, have both opted to compete in the 11th Congressional District, which is more favorable to Democrats.

James, a 39-year-old Black Army veteran and businessman, described himself in his announcement video as “an open minded, free-thinking conservative” who is “not a career politician.”

He said the Wolverine State “deserves a leader who's lived in the real world, who understands national security, who understands how to provide economic opportunity.” He also described quality education as “a basic civil right.”

James said he is “looking forward to bringing a voice to people who've been silenced."

He will first have to navigate what could be a crowded primary. Birmingham attorney and former nurse Eric Esshaki has already entered the race. Former Rep. Mike Bishop (R-Mich.), Oakland County Republican Chairman Rocky Raczkowski and former House candidate Lena Epstein are all reportedly considering bids.

James, however, could pull ahead of the pack because of his connection to former President Trump Donald TrumpUS pushes for talks with North Korea after latest missile launch Democrats topped GOP in raising, spending 'dark money' from undisclosed donors in 2020: report Hutchinson warns fellow GOP governors: Talking about 2020 election a losing strategy MORE. Trump endorsed James when he was running for Senate in 2020, though it is unclear if the former president will back a candidate in the 10th district this year.

The Army veteran lost his challenge against Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowBiden pressured to cover COVID-19 tests through Medicare Michigan Republican John James 'strongly considering' House run Updated reconciliation text includes electric vehicle tax credit opposed by Manchin MORE (D) in 2018 by six points, which was a smaller margin than expected. He then waged a bid against Sen. Gary Peters Gary PetersGary Peters details abortion story in defense of Roe v. Wade Breyer retirement throws curveball into midterms Democrats ask for information on specialized Border Patrol teams MORE (D) in 2020, but fell short by two points.

James has remained politically involved since his 2020 loss, launching the Mission First, People Always PAC.