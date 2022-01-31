Democratic super PAC announces $30M investment in seven battleground states

Democratic super PAC Priorities USA announced on Monday it is launching a $30 million digital investment in key battleground states ahead of November's midterm elections.

The effort is focusing on Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania — states with competitive Senate and gubernatorial contests. The digital investment will also target key House races in those states.

The Cook Political Report has rated all of the targeted states with gubernatorial races as "toss-ups," with the exception of New Hampshire, which it has rated "solid Republican."

However, Cook rated New Hampshire as "lean Democratic" on the Senate side. The Senate races in Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada and Pennsylvania were rated as "toss-ups."

The latest investment comes after the super PAC announced in June it was directing $20 million in new funding to educate voters about changing voting laws and toward voting-related lawsuits.

“Priorities is making an unprecedented initial investment to support Democrats this cycle. It has never been more important to support leaders who stand with working families and defend the core values of our democracy, especially the fundamental right to vote,” said Guy Cecil, the chairman of Priorities USA.

In 2021, the super PAC raised a total of $27.9 million, more than doubling its annual fundraising total in 2017 ahead of the 2018 midterms.