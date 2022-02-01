Trump appears in Perdue's first Georgia gubernatorial ad: 'Kemp let us down'

Former President Trump Donald TrumpSecond draft order by Trump advisers sought to ask DHS to seize voting machines: report Senate group plows forward with election law changes after Trump remarks National Archives receives Trump records that were ripped apart, taped back together: report MORE appeared in former Sen. David Perdue David PerdueRepublicans must stop sabotaging voting rights The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats sense opportunity with SCOTUS vacancy Biden approval rating drops to 34 percent in Georgia: poll MORE's (R-Ga.) first campaign ad as part of his bid to unseat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempHarris presses governors on voting rights Republicans must stop sabotaging voting rights The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats sense opportunity with SCOTUS vacancy MORE (R).

In the ad released on Tuesday, Trump says Kemp “let us down.”

“The Democrats walked all over Brian Kemp. He was afraid of Stacey ‘The Hoax’ Abrams. Brian Kemp let us down. We can’t let it happen again,” Trump said in the ad.

The former president called Perdue “an outstanding man,” adding, “He’s tough. He’s smart. He has my complete and total endorsement.”

Trump had urged Perdue to challenge Kemp after the governor refused to help Trump in his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump formally endorsed Perdue in December, arguing the former senator will “eliminate the Income Tax, secure the Elections, defend the Second Amendment, support our great Farmers, get crime in Atlanta and other places under control, take care of our great Vets, and put parents back in charge of the schools.”

The ad comes as the GOP primary for Georgia’s gubernatorial race is heating up. A Quinnipiac University poll conducted late last month found that Kemp is leading Perdue by 7 percentage points among likely Republican voters. While other Republicans are vying for the party’s nomination, they remain significantly behind Perdue and Kemp.

The winner of the GOP primary will likely take on former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams. She lost to Kemp by roughly 55,000 votes in 2018.

The former president called Kemp a “very weak Governor” in his endorsement of Perdue. He also said “RINOs” — an acronym for “Republicans in name only” — had “run all over him on Election Integrity, and more.”