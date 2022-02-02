Milwaukee Bucks exec turned Democratic Senate candidate releases economic plan

Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Alex Lasry on Wednesday released an economic plan that he says will put more money in the pockets of Wisconsinites.

In the plan, Lasry calls for the passage of Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinN95 distribution plan could imperil small US mask makers Biden stiff arms progressives on the Postal Service Overnight Energy & Environment — Lummis holds up Biden EPA picks MORE's (D) Made in America Act, which would aim to bolster requirements to buy American products for the federal government in an effort to support U.S. workers, manufacturers, and businesses.

Additionally, Lasry called for an extension of the Child Tax Credit, paid family and medical leave, and greater access to affordable childcare.

Lasry's plan also calls for making the first two years of technical school or public community college free for students, as well as encouraging students to participate in apprenticeship programs.

The businessman turned politician pointed to his own experience working as a chief executive for the Milwaukee Bucks basketball in touting the plan.

“I have a proven track record of delivering for Wisconsinites,” Lasry said in a statement. “Whether it’s creating good union jobs, paying a $15-dollar minimum wage, and investing in and helping grow Wisconsin's economy. I don’t just talk about the issues; I have delivered on them.”

Lasry, who is on leave from his job with the Milwaukee Bucks, is one of 12 candidates running in the state's Democratic Senate primary vying for the chance to take on incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonJewish groups sound the alarm as anti-vaccine mandate movement invokes Holocaust Former Senate candidate launches bid for governor in Wisconsin Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski rolls out rural policy plan MORE (R-Wis.) in the general election.

According to the latest filings with the Federal Election Commission, Lasry brought in over $2 million, including a $1.55 million loan personal loan and $473,000 from donors to the campaign, during the fourth quarter of 2021. Lasry ended 2021 with $1.12 million in the bank.

Meanwhile, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski added $750,000 to her campaign and raised $350,000 in contributions during the same period, finishing the year with $1.3 million cash on hand. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson raked in $213,500 during the fourth quarter and reported having roughly $484,000 in the bank.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D), who is considered the primary's frontrunner, reported raising over $1.2 million in donations during the fourth quarter. Barnes reported having $1.1 million in the bank at the end of 2021.

And while Johnson raised $711,500 in the fourth quarter, he led all of his potential Democratic opponents in the cash on hand race, reporting having $2.46 million in the bank. Johnson announced his reelection bid in January.