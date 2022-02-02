Former state lawmaker joins group of DeWine primary challengers in Ohio

A former state Ohio representative has entered the GOP primary to challenge Republican Gov. Mike DeWine Mike DeWineOhio secretary of state finds 27 potentially illegal votes States dole out mega-subsidies in bid to lure companies Ohio election chief tests positive for COVID-19 MORE.

Ron Hood, along with his running mate Candice Keller, filed to join the Republican primary on Tuesday, according to the Ohio secretary of state's office.

Hood joins a crowded field that also includes former Republican Rep. Jim Renacci and farmer Joe Blystone.

Hood most recently served in the Ohio House from 2013 to 2020, The Columbus Dispatch reported. On his former congressional campaign website, Hood defined himself as a supporter of former President Trump pro-gun rights and anti-abortion.

Hood lost at his previous attempts to run for Congress and the Ohio Board of Education.

DeWine has frustrated some conservatives with his handling of the pandemic, including for closing businesses early on as one of the measures to combat COVID-19.