GOP women's group endorses Herrera Beutler in primary race

Republican women's group Maggie's List has thrown its support behind Rep. Jaime Herrara Beutler (R-Wash.) as part of its latest round of endorsements first obtained by The Hill on Wednesday.

Herrara Beutler gained national attention earlier this year when she voted to impeach former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump: 'RINO' Graham 'wrong' on pardoning Jan. 6 rioters Jan. 6 panel probing Trump's role in effort to seize voting machines: report Overnight Energy & Environment — Virginia panel votes down Wheeler MORE after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Trump has endorsed Joe Kent, one of Herrera Beutler's Republican primary challengers in Washington's 3rd congressional district.

The group also endorsed Alabama Senate candidate Katie Britt, who is running to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyLawmakers face time crunch to clinch funding deal Congress in jeopardy of missing shutdown deadline On The Money — No SALT, and maybe no deal MORE (R-Ala.). That primary is set to turn into a fierce intraparty battle between Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksFive big takeaways from year-end FEC filings These Senate seats are up for election in 2022 Judge questions Trump's claim of 'absolute immunity' in Jan. 6 lawsuits MORE (R-Ala.), who has been endorsed by Trump.

Maggie's List made headlines last month when they backed incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiFive big takeaways from year-end FEC filings McConnell, Biden discuss Supreme Court pick Trump endorses GOP challenger to South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice MORE's (R-Ak.) primary challenger Kelly Tshibaka. The endorsement marked the first time the group backed a challenger to a female incumbent running for office. Trump also endorsed Tshibaka over Murkowski, who is a vocal critic of the former president.

Additionally, Maggie's List said on Wednesday it is endorsing former Kansas Republican Party Chair Amanda Adkins in the state's third congressional district, Vivian Childs in Georgia's second congressional district, Lori Chavez-DeRemer in Oregon's fifth congressional district, Florida Lieutenant Gov. Jeanette Nuñez (R) in her reelection bid, Sara Hart Weir in the race for Kansas State Treasurer, and Kim Owens for Arizona Corporation Commission.

"The 2022 elections present an incredible opportunity to build upon the progress made in the 2020 election cycle, which brought us the largest class of freshman, female conservative members of Congress in history," said the group's chair Sandra Mortham. "Whether at the state or federal level, we are standing behind our endorsed candidates as they fight against the radical left’s disastrous agenda for the American people."