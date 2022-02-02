De Blasio reportedly considering run for House seat

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump sought control of voting machines Sarah Palin dined inside NYC restaurant on Saturday despite not being vaccinated Hochul raises .6 million since launching gubernatorial campaign MORE is reportedly considering a run for the U.S. House, just one month after his term expired in the Big Apple.

The New York Post and Politico both reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the former mayor's thinking, that de Blasio is eyeing a run in New York’s 11th Congressional District after redistricting expanded it to include Park Slope, where the ex-mayor lives.

If he does jump into the race, however, de Blasio will first face off against former Democratic Rep. Max Rose Max RoseNew York redistricting panel surrenders over impasse Max Rose launches another run for Congress Max Rose preparing for rematch with Nicole Malliotakis: report MORE (N.Y.) in what would likely be a contentious primary. Rose is vying for his old seat after losing to sitting Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R) in 2020.

The New York State legislature approved a new congressional map on Wednesday that could assist Democrats in flipping as many as three House seats in November. The new lines favor Democrats in 22 House districts and Republicans in four. The new map drew Malliotakis’s district more blue.

The map will now go to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Kathy HochulOvernight Energy & Environment — Biden tries to reverse Trump on power plants New York lawmakers unveil map that would boost number of Democratic seats Nor'easter leaves thousands without power on East Coast MORE’s (D) desk for signature. Malliotakis slammed the new lines as “a blatant attempt by the Democrat leadership in Albany to steal this seat, even after New Yorkers voted twice by ballot referendum for non-partisan maps,” according to Politico.

Rose has not shied from publicly expressing his disapproval of de Blasio. In 2020, the then-congressman released an ad saying “Bill de Blasio is the worst mayor in the history of New York City.”

Rose also knocked the former mayor Tuesday evening in an email blast to supporters. The subject of the message was “De Blasio running against me (swear this isn’t a joke),” according to The Post.

“Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has never been my biggest fan, but now he might be my primary opponent,” Rose wrote, according to the newspaper. “I know, I laughed at first too, but the implications aren’t funny.”

De Blasio served as mayor of New York from 2014 until 2021. He was barred by term limits from running for reelection.

Last month, he dispelled rumors of a potential gubernatorial run, announcing in a video statement that he would not enter the race against Hochul. He did, however, say he was going to “devote every fiber of my being to fight inequality in the state of New York.”

“We got a lot to do, together,” he added.

The former mayor said he would “share some more news” with people “in the days ahead.”

The Hill reached out to Rose for comment.