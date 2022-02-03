Haley endorses Walker in Georgia Senate race

Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyWhite House: Biden will 'absolutely' watch the Beijing Olympics Durbin defends Biden focus on Black woman as Supreme Court nominee Haley says Biden, Harris should resign for 'the good of our country' MORE, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, endorsed Republican Herschel Walker’s Georgia Senate bid on Thursday.

In a video posted to Twitter, Haley cited the current 50-50 split in the Senate and underscored the Peach State’s marquee Senate race as an opportunity for the GOP to retake the chamber.

“We only need one more seat in the Senate to take back America. You can help us do it today, and I think we do it with Herschel Walker in Georgia. He will fight for conservative values, he’ll fight for families, he will fight against socialism, he’ll protect veterans and he will make you proud,” she said.

The endorsement is the latest sign of the GOP establishment coalescing around Walker, a former running back for the University of Georgia who had a lengthy NFL career. Walker is endorsed by former President Trump Donald TrumpConservative leader O'Toole ousted in Canada Biden nominee faces scrutiny over fintech work, compensation Overnight Defense & National Security — Pentagon deploying 3,000 troops to Europe MORE and is the heavy favorite to win the Republican nomination.

Walker is also backed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP senator: Supreme Court nominee should not push 'woke agenda' Biden relaunches cancer moonshot: 'Let's end cancer as we know it' The Hill's 12:30 Report: DC reacts to new football team name MORE (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneMcConnell looks to turn down the temperature on Supreme Court fight Luján stroke jolts 50-50 Senate GOP can't escape Trump-fueled election controversies MORE (R-S.D.).

Republicans had initially been trepidatious over Walker’s candidacy in light of his erratic past, including allegations of domestic violence toward his ex-wife, though the endorsements indicate Republicans are willing to overlook that.

Should Walker win the nomination, he will face off against Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockFive big takeaways from year-end FEC filings The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump sought control of voting machines Manchin hired security detail amid threats and protests MORE (D), who won his seat in a 2021 runoff election against former Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerThese Senate seats are up for election in 2022 Eleven interesting races to watch in 2022 Democrats' selective hearing on law and order issues puts everyone at risk MORE (R).

Haley’s endorsement also signifies her involvement in the midterm races and expanding her network amid rumors she’s considering a 2024 presidential campaign. However, Haley, who served as ambassador to the U.N. under Trump, has said she will not run if the former president wages a comeback bid.