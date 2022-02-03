Biden sends DNC dollars to House, Senate committees

President Biden Joe BidenOath Keepers leader spoke to Jan. 6 panel from detention center Biden nominee faces scrutiny over fintech work, compensation Overnight Defense & National Security — Pentagon deploying 3,000 troops to Europe MORE has agreed to transfer $15 million from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to the two chief committees battling to save Democrats’ House and Senate majorities in midterm elections later this year.

Biden on Wednesday sat down with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerThe America Competes Act: Let's make sure it helps us compete Sen. Luján suffers stroke, expected to make a full recovery On The Money — How Breyer bailing blocks Build Back Better MORE (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Gary Peters Gary PetersRepublican John James announces congressional bid in Michigan Gary Peters details abortion story in defense of Roe v. Wade Breyer retirement throws curveball into midterms MORE (D-Mich.), who heads the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and with Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiNew York lawmakers approve congressional map that could help Democrats flip three seats Pelosi, Democrats' 'competition' bill won't stop the Chinese Communist Party Sasse reintroduces bill to bar lawmakers from trading stocks MORE (D-Calif.) and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) for a briefing on midterm elections.

At those meetings, Biden said the DNC would sent $7.5 million each to the two committees, a DNC spokesperson told The Hill.

“President Biden understands the stakes of this midterm election — if Republicans take the Senate, they’ll push the agenda of the ultra-wealthy and big corporations at the expense of working Americans,” Peters said in a statement.

Peters thanked Biden for his “strong support” of Senate Democrats. Maloney said he and Pelosi had had a “productive” meeting with Biden.

“He is all in on the midterms,” Maloney said in his own statement.

The DNC spokesperson said the early investment was the largest-ever cash transfer to the two party committees.

Democrats face a steep climb to maintain their narrow majorities in the House and Senate, in part because of Biden’s dismal approval rating, which most polls show in the low-to-mid 40s.

A president’s party tends to suffer losses in midterm elections, losses that are made steeper when the president’s rating is low. Republicans under Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump Donald TrumpConservative leader O'Toole ousted in Canada Biden nominee faces scrutiny over fintech work, compensation Overnight Defense & National Security — Pentagon deploying 3,000 troops to Europe MORE and Democrats under Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonWhat does it mean to have a Supreme Court that 'looks like America'? Why Trump may choose to run third-party in 2024 Let's 'reimagine' political corruption MORE and Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBiden nominee faces scrutiny over fintech work, compensation White House unveils team for SCOTUS pick Judge rules Oath Keepers leader to be transferred to DC jail MORE all lost dozens of seats in midterm elections when the incumbent’s approval rating sat below 50 percent.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee had outraised the DSCC by about $13.6 million in the last year, according to just-filed reports with the Federal Election Commission, while the DCCC raised about $6.3 million more than the National Republican Congressional Committee.

The Republican National Committee pulled in $158 million over the last year, more than the DNC’s $151 million. The RNC transferred $10 million to their House and Senate affiliates last year.

The DNC has said it is going farther than ever before to build alliances to save their majorities, and Biden’s agenda. The DNC will help fund coordinated campaigns in eight battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — that have competitive Senate races and House races, some of which also have fraught governor’s races. The party is already paying for 200 staffers in those states.