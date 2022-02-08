DeSantis: Reports of rift with Trump 'total bunk'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisSupreme Court in crisis: Justices keep digging themselves deeper The Memo: Stacey Abrams faces growing furor over mask-free photo DeSantis refuses to say with whom he sides in Trump-Pence rift MORE (R) is calling reports that his relationship with former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump says Joe Rogan should 'stop apologizing' amid controversy over podcast Fox News host Brian Kilmeade hits Trump on Arizona election claim: 'That's an outright lie' Nikki Haley: Pence 'did what he thought was right' on Jan. 6 MORE has become increasingly frayed "total bunk" and arguing he has the former president's full support.

"Donald Trump's a friend of mine," DeSantis said during an interview Monday with FoxNews.com. "He is proud when people do well, and it's not just me, but obviously he's a Florida resident, and he appreciates the job that we've done. He's told me that many times, not only with helping with the election, but just how we govern the state."

Last month, The New York Times reported on the relationship between Trump and DeSantis, suggesting it had grown confrontational. Axios followed up with similar reporting that Trump has in recent weeks been privately disparaging DeSantis as “dull” and lacking in “personal charisma."

DeSantis is widely expected to consider a run for the Republican primary for president in 2024. Trump has not formally announced his plans for 2024, but has been hinting at seeking reelection to the White House for months.

"He wants to see Republicans doing well," DeSantis told Fox of Trump. "And I think when media is trying to act like he's upset at me for doing well, I think that's total bunk. I think they're just making it up. And I think he's somebody that wants to see, you know, not just Republicans do well, but people that are actually going to stand and fight do well across the board."

Trump in recent days has also criticized his former vice president, Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceNikki Haley: Pence 'did what he thought was right' on Jan. 6 Trump, Pence avoid going scorched-earth DeSantis refuses to say with whom he sides in Trump-Pence rift MORE, for overseeing the congressional certification of President Biden Joe BidenFox News host Brian Kilmeade hits Trump on Arizona election claim: 'That's an outright lie' Putin says proposals made in Macron talks are possible as 'basis' for further steps Biden to appoint son of late Sen. John McCain to Naval Academy board MORE's Electoral College win on Jan. 6, 2021.

DeSantis said he would let Trump and Pence "hash that out" themselves.

"My view is we are very proud of what we did in Florida in 2020 to ensure a very efficient and effective election," the governor continued. "That's number one. But then two, the result was a really resounding victory for President Trump and Republicans. I think he more than tripled his margin versus 2016 here in the state of Florida. And so I think we did it right."